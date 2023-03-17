Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

English Dutch French

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 9 March 2023 to 15 March 2023

Share Buyback Program

On 1 March 202 3 , Bekaert announced the continuation of its program to buy back own shares for an additional amount of up to € 120 million (the "Program") and the immediate start of a fifth tranche of the Program for an aggregate amount of up to € 30 million. All shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 9 March 2023 to 15 March 2023, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 114 559 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the fourth tranche of the Program during the period from 9 March 2023 to 15 March 2023:

Repurchase of shares Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price

paid (€) Lowest Price

paid (€) Total

Amount (€) 9 March 2023 Euronext Brussels 10 633 44.82 45.18 44.50 476 571 MTF CBOE 6 456 44.82 45.18 44.54 289 358 MTF Turquoise 1 085 44.82 45.18 44.50 48 630 MTF Aquis 2 567 44.82 45.20 44.50 115 053 10 March 2023 Euronext Brussels 11 386 42.81 43.56 42.40 487 435 MTF CBOE 6 917 42.81 43.42 42.42 296 117 MTF Turquoise 1 098 42.83 43.42 42.46 47 027 MTF Aquis 2 612 42.85 43.46 42.40 111 924 13 March 2023 Euronext Brussels 11 645 40.72 42.60 39.96 474 184 MTF CBOE 7 071 40.62 42.34 40.04 287 224 MTF Turquoise 1 199 40.60 42.34 40.06 48 679 MTF Aquis 2 687 40.62 42.34 40.04 109 146 14 March 2023 Euronext Brussels 11 686 41.25 41.56 40.64 482 048 MTF CBOE 7 918 41.27 41.50 40.66 326 776 MTF Turquoise 1 248 41.25 41.50 40.64 51 480 MTF Aquis 2 847 41.28 41.54 40.64 117 524 15 March 2023 Euronext Brussels 12 763 40.41 41.60 39.72 515 753 MTF CBOE 8 402 40.39 41.58 39.86 339 357 MTF Turquoise 1 324 40.36 41.58 39.86 53 437 MTF Aquis 3 015 40.41 41.58 39.90 121 836 Total 114 559 41.90 45.20 39.72 4 799 559

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 2 September 2022 , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 22 762 shares during the period from 9 March 2023 to 15 March 2023 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 3 600 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 9 March 2023 to 15 March 2023:

Purchase of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 9 March 2023 2 400 44.69 44.90 44.50 107 256 10 March 2023 3 872 43.49 43.68 42.40 168 393 13 March 2023 9 490 40.73 42.38 39.90 386 528 14 March 2023 400 40.44 40.44 40.44 16 176 15 March 2023 6 600 40.11 41.20 39.50 264 726 Total 22 762 943 079





Sale of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 9 March 2023 400 45.20 45.20 45.20 18 080 10 March 2023 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 13 March 2023 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 14 March 2023 2 200 41.26 41.40 40.90 90 772 15 March 2023 1 000 41.55 41.60 41.50 41 550 Total 3 600 150 402

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 46 500 shares.

On 15 March 2023 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 543 312 own shares, or 4.46% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

