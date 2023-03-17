ValueSelling Associates Welcomes Greg Brown as Managing Partner

CARLSBAD, Calif., March 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ValueSelling Associates, Inc. announces its partnership with Greg Brown as a new Managing Partner, based in northern California. With 30 years of sales and sales leadership experience, with some of the industry’s most successful tech companies, Greg brings to ValueSelling an established track record of scaling the revenue engines of emerging tech giants, such as Salesforce.com, PeopleSoft, E.piphany, Apttus, Blend Labs most recently OpenTrons/PRL. Greg joined each of these companies in their very early stages (pre-IPO) and helped them grow into market leaders. Ultimately this resulted in company valuations exceeding $100B.



President and CEO of ValueSelling Associates, Julie Thomas, said, “Greg Brown has been instrumental in building and leading top-performing enterprise sales teams, creating new markets, building and executing sales and marketing strategy and growing strategic partner relationships throughout his career. We look forward to having Greg join ValueSelling Associates and sharing his sales leadership skills in a training and coaching capacity.”

Greg was introduced to the ValueSelling Framework® in 2004 while serving as one of four Regional Vice Presidents (RVPs) at Salesforce.com, and immediately saw the power of this approach. After diligently applying the methodology across his teams, he quickly became the top-performing Director of Strategic Accounts and the #1 RVP worldwide. Since then, Greg has helped thousands of sales professionals incorporate ValueSelling into their revenue DNA.

By working with Greg Brown, your team will learn to apply the ValueSelling Framework across the revenue cycle to connect with buyers, establish rapport and facilitate outcome- and impact-based conversations focused on the unique value your product/solution brings to buyers. Most importantly, he helps sellers create trust with potential buyers and instill confidence in their buying decisions.

Results will include:

Accessing senior executive decision-makers

Accelerating sales cycles

Driving higher win rates

Selling the breadth of products/solutions and closing larger deals - Reducing discounting

Improving forecast accuracy

Building brand advocates

Why is ValueSelling so Successful?

Visit Gartner Peer Insights to see what customers are saying and understand why ValueSelling has earned a 4.9 out of 5-star rating (as of March 2023). In addition to being recognized in The 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Sales Training Service Providers, ValueSelling Associates also consistently receives industry recognition, including ranking as a Top Sales Training Company by both Training Industry and Selling Power, and winning multiple Stevie Awards.

About ValueSelling Associates, Inc.

ValueSelling Associates, a leading global sales training company, offers a practical methodology for selling on value, not price. The ValueSelling Framework® is a proven formula that simplifies the complex B2B sale, and the Vortex Prospecting™ program provides a repeatable process that increases connections and conversions to the revenue pipeline. Once trained on the ValueSelling method, organizations grow revenue and increase productivity. Since 1991, thousands of professionals around the world have chosen ValueSelling Associates for customized training, reinforcement, and coaching to drive sales results. www.valueselling.com

