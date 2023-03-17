Unrivaled NCAA March Madness Betting Experience: Meridianbet Surpasses Competitors with 200+ Betting Options per Game

Over 200 betting options per game for NCAA March Madness

Dive into the Madness with Meridianbet's Unmatched Betting Options

TA’XBIEX, Malta, March 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meridianbet, one of Europe’s leading European sports betting operators, has recently announced unparalleled betting options for the NCAA March Madness, with more than 200 odds per game, making them highly competitive even for the standards of some leading US bookies. With operations in over 15 jurisdictions worldwide, Meridianbet is geared up to provide an unmatched betting experience for NCAA basketball fans.

For NCAA March Madness, Meridianbet offers an extensive range of betting options, ensuring that both experienced bettors and casual fans find the perfect wager to elevate their game experience. With more than 200 odds per game, there are countless opportunities to win big during the most exciting college basketball event of the year.

Exclusive Welcome Bonuses for New Customers

New customers can expect various welcome bonuses with straightforward rollover requirements, making Meridianbet the go-to platform for NCAA March Madness betting.

Expert Analysis and Unique Betting Options

Meridianbet understands that variety is essential, which is why the company offers a vast array of betting options for NCAA March Madness. From predicting the winner of each game to betting on total points, rebounds, or assists, there's something for everyone. Meridianbet also provides expert analysis to help bettors make informed decisions and offers unique betting options to cater to all preferences.

Committed to Compliance and Licensing

Meridianbet is committed to adhering to regulations and licensing requirements and does not offer its services in locations where it's prohibited. Players are encouraged to stay informed about their local laws and regulations.

About Meridianbet

Established in 2001, Meridianbet Group is a leading online sports betting and gaming group, licensed and operating in more than 15 jurisdictions across Europe, Africa, and South America. The Meridianbet Group's successful business model utilizes proprietary technology and scalable systems, allowing it to operate in multiple countries and currencies with an omni-channel approach to markets, including retail, desktop online, and mobile.

For more information, visit https://ir.meridianbet.com.

Twitter - https://twitter.com/meridianbet_ofc

Disclaimer: Sports betting services are not legal in all locations. Be sure to comply with applicable laws and regulations where you reside.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/affe9669-a053-435d-aa84-c2427aa7fb88