SKIL Alert: Monsey Firm of Wohl & Fruchter LLP Investigating Skillsoft’s Purchase of Codecademy for Conflicts of Interest

Why is there an investigation?

On December 22, 2021, Skillsoft announced it had agreed to acquire Codecademy, an online learning platform for technical skills, for approximately $525 million in cash and stock (the “Transaction”).

On February 25, 2022, Skillsoft filed a proxy statement with the SEC disclosing further details about the Transaction.

Among other things, the proxy disclosed that as of February 24, 2022, MIH Learning B.V. (“Prosus”) held approximately 37.5% of Skillsoft’s common stock, and an affiliate of Prosus, MIH Edtech Investments B.V., held approximately 23.8% of the equity of Codecademy. Thus, Prosus sat on both sides of the Transaction, and had interests in the Transaction that differed from those of other Skillsoft stockholders.

Further, while serving as a member of the Skillsoft Board and holding approximately 25.2% of Skillsoft’s shares, Michael Klein (through his company, The Klein Group, LLC) served as a consultant on the Transaction for which Skillsoft agreed to pay the Klein Group a fee equal to the greater of (i) $2.0 million and (ii) 0.35% of the aggregate merger consideration at the closing of the Transaction. Thus, Mr. Klein had an interest in the closing of the Transaction that differed from those of other Skillsoft stockholders.

Skillsoft Academy closed the acquisition of Codecademy on April 4, 2022.

Since April 4, 2022, Skillsoft’s stock price has fallen 67.6% from a close of $6.01 per share on April 4, 2022, to a close of $1.95 per share on March 17, 2023.

