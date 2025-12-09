SMLR Alert: Monsey Firm of Wohl & Fruchter Investigating Fairness of the Proposed Merger of Semler Scientific With Strive Asset Management

MONSEY, N.Y., Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Wohl & Fruchter LLP is investigating the fairness of the proposed merger of Semler Scientific, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMLR) (“Semler”) with Strive Asset Management (“Strive”) in an all-stock transaction under which Semler stockholders will receive 21.05 shares of Strive Class A Common Stock for each share of Semler common stock that they own (“Exchange Ratio”).

Notably, the Exchange Ratio is fixed and will not be adjusted for changes in the market price of either Strive common stock or Semler common stock between the dates of signing of the merger agreement and completion of the merger.

Consequently, since the price of Strive common stock has fallen precipitously since the proposed merger was announced on September 22, 2025, Semler’s stock price has also fallen from a close of $32.06 per share on September 22, 2025 to a close of $19.77 per share on December 8, 2025, thus making the merger far less appealing to Semler shareholders.

If you remain a Semler shareholder and have concerns about the fairness of the proposed merger, including the fixed Exchange Ratio





