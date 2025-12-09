VECO Alert: Monsey Firm of Wohl & Fruchter Investigating Fairness of the Proposed Merger of Veeco Instruments With Axcelis Technologies

MONSEY, N.Y., Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Wohl & Fruchter LLP is investigating the fairness of the proposed merger of Veeco Instruments, Inc. (Nasdaq: VECO) (“Veeco”) with Axcelis Technologies (“Axcelis”) in an all-stock transaction under which Veeco stockholders will receive 0.3575 shares of Axcelis common stock for each share of Veeco common stock that they own (“Exchange Ratio”).

Notably, the Exchange Ratio is fixed and will not be adjusted for changes in the market price of either Axcelis common stock or Veeco common stock between the dates of signing of the merger agreement and completion of the merger.

Consequently, since the price of Axcelis common stock has fallen since the proposed merger was announced on October 1, 2025, Veeco’s stock price has also fallen from a close of $33.08 per share on October 1, 2025 to a close of $32.14 per share on December 8, 2025, thus making the merger less appealing to Veeco shareholders.

