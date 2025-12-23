CWAN Alert: Monsey Firm of Wohl & Fruchter Investigating Fairness of the Sale of Clearwater Analytics to Permira and Other Investors

MONSEY, N.Y., Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Wohl & Fruchter LLP is investigating the fairness of the proposed sale of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWAN) (“Clearwater”) for $24.55 per share in cash to Permira, Warburg Pincus and other investors.

As detailed below, the sale price is well below the price targets of multiple Wall Street analysts prior to the announcement, including a price target of $36.00 per share set by RBC Capital analysts just prior to the announcement. (Source: TipRanks).

The sale price is also well below Clearwater’s 52-week high of $32.00 per share, which indicates an opportunistic purchase.

The sale was approved pursuant to the recommendation of a special committee (“Special Committee”) of the board of directors (“Board”) of Clearwater, which indicates there were conflicts of interest affecting certain members of the Board. Indeed, both Permira and Warburg Pincus have representatives serving on the Board. Further, according to Clearwater’s latest proxy, Permira owns 14.7% of Clearwater’s Class D Common Stock.

If you remain a Clearwater shareholder and have concerns about the fairness of the sale price, you may contact our firm

https://wohlfruchter.com/cases/clearwater-analytics/

Alternatively, you may contact us by phone at 866-833-6245, or via email at alerts@wohlfruchter.com.

“We are investigating whether the Special Committee acted in the best interests of Clearwater shareholders in recommending the merger,” explained Joshua Fruchter, a founding partner of Wohl & Fruchter. “This includes whether the members of the Special Committee were truly independent, whether the sale price is fair to Clearwater shareholders, and whether all material information regarding the transaction has been fully disclosed, including all conflicts.”

