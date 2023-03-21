Mitratech Announces Significant Product Updates Across Its Suite of Solutions; Strong Growth in 2022

AUSTIN, Texas, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mitratech, a global leader in enterprise legal, compliance, and human resources software, today announced significant updates across its suite of solutions, including product expansions and technology investments to meet the complex demands of the market. The investment is driven by continued, double-digital growth achieved in 2022.



New product developments include the following:

Mitratech has integrated a custom workflow automation application within Microsoft Teams for its automation platform, TAP. Microsoft Teams is the most widely-used business communication tool, and this integration drives simpler, more intuitive collaboration within existing tools.



The release of TeamConnect 7.0, Mitratech’s flagship matter management and spend management technology, which now includes a machine learning bill review component, InvoiceIQ, within all deployments. The release also allows customers to integrate Managed Bill Review (MBR) with advanced spend analytics for those seeking to leverage the industry’s most comprehensive suite of spend management capabilities.



Our new legal hold module, which is deeply embedded in TeamConnect, has new analytics dashboards and integrates directly into MS Office 365.



Mitratech’s AdvanceLaw team launched AdvanceLaw Digital in November. This self-service, data-driven marketplace is purpose-built for outside counsel and powered by AdvanceLaw’s 10+ years of law firm performance data, detailed DEI and ESG characteristics, and more.



Mitratech’s policy management technology, PolicyHub, also released an update to its core product that is centered around collaborative editing, including features such as browser-based document editing, real-time workflow tracking and reviews, mobile support for Android and Apple devices, and more.



Within weeks of AssureHire joining Mitratech’s HR portfolio, the newly-combined product and engineering teams collaborated to release AssureAlert as a new offering. AssureAlert is an ongoing, post-hire monitoring and alerting tool that flags current employee risks to the business so users can take proactive action before impact.

Another recent acquisition in Mitratech’s HR portfolio, TalentReef, just completed the development of TalentReef Referrals, a robust referral program empowering employees to make applicant referrals in less than 30 seconds from an ultra-modern, user-friendly interface.

Mitratech’s award-winning Tracker I-9 solution now supports SMS text messaging for a wide range of employee communications related to the increasingly-complex remote I-9 compliance process.

Alyne, Mitratech’s GRC platform, continues to deliver rapid product development and has launched an AI-driven Attachment Analysis that automatically summarizes content and documents it for users. It also provides users with an overall rating on how the attached document measures up as suitable evidence.

Mitratech's partner ecosystem continues to expand, bringing together the legal industry’s most robust network of complementary tools and services.

"We are relentlessly working alongside our clients as market dynamics change, and we know technology plays a pivotal role in our global community’s ability to tackle uncertainty while remaining competitive and adaptable," said Mike Williams, CEO of Mitratech. “Our mission is more laser-focused than ever across corporate legal, risk, and HR, and we are empowering teams everywhere to get more value out of the work they’re doing daily. As a company, we are feeling tremendous energy from the market and are thrilled for what’s in store for our customers this year and beyond.”

