Mitratech Launches Next Phase of ARIES™ AI for Legal Professionals

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mitratech, a leading global provider of legal, risk, and human resources software, today announces the international expansion of ARIES™ Non-LEDES Invoice Capture for eBilling customers, marking an exciting next step in a series of forthcoming Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) advancements across the Company’s governance-grade AI ecosystem.

Building on the momentum of ARIES Non-LEDES for U.S. invoicing — which has already processed thousands of invoices and millions in spend — this launch represents the first of many advancements in Mitratech’s expanding ARIES™ AI ecosystem. With new support for international invoice structures that are often far less standardized than U.S. LEDES formats, organizations can now capture a larger share of global spend and bring consistency to eBilling worldwide. These enhancements accompany a broader slate of AI innovation for Mitratech, including the ARIES™ Matter & Spend Agent in TeamConnect for instant, plain-language insights from system-of-record data, and GovNotice IDP, which automates USCIS notice processing at scale.

“Mitratech’s approach to AI is grounded in practical impact,” said Chris Iconos, CEO of Legal Solutions at Mitratech. “We are not deploying AI for novelty. We are applying it to the everyday operational challenges our customers face: untangling unstructured documents, eliminating manual work, and unlocking visibility where it didn’t exist before. This release is the first of many innovations our clients can expect as ARIES™ and IDP continue to expand across our legal product ecosystem.”

The release introduces flexible extraction of PDF invoices in international currencies and tax formats — including VAT, GST, QST, and WHT — expanding Mitratech’s industry-leading capabilities for global eBilling without requiring upgrades for TeamConnect clients.

This launch also represents a major milestone in the evolution of the Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) capabilities at the core of ARIES™. Designed for the complex, variable documents common in legal operations, ARIES IDP uses natural-language extraction — rather than rigid OCR or template-based tools — to achieve high accuracy at scale. The result is faster iteration, stronger performance, and a flexible foundation that can be extended quickly across Mitratech’s products.

ARIES™ Non-LEDES Invoice Capture for International Invoices is available now in Mitratech’s e-billing portal, Collaborati. Additional IDP-powered capabilities, including advanced court docket extraction, are already in development, with more targeted releases planned for the coming months and into 2026.

Mitratech is a proven global leader in AI-powered compliance and automation solutions, helping legal, HR, risk, and compliance professionals optimize productivity, reduce cost, and anticipate regulatory change. Serving over 28,000 organizations in 160+ countries, Mitratech enables business transformation through intelligent, compliant, and scalable automation. Learn more at www.mitratech.com.

