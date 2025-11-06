Mitratech Accelerates AI Governance Suite for Risk Teams Seeking Unified Visibility and Control Over Enterprise AI

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mitratech, a global provider of compliance and automation solutions for legal, risk, and HR professionals, today announces the most advanced evolution of its AI Governance suite to date, purpose-built to help risk and compliance teams gain enterprise-grade visibility, control, and accountability across the full AI lifecycle.

“The pressure is rising to ensure models are transparent, ethical, and compliant as AI adoption accelerates across industries,” said Brent Cole, General Manager of GRC Solutions at Mitratech. “The Mitratech AI Governance suite helps risk teams meet that challenge head-on, combining intelligent oversight, automated reporting, and vendor risk management into a single, unified platform.”

The enhanced AI Governance Suite provides centralized oversight across the entire AI lifecycle, maintaining a living inventory of every model and continuously monitoring each from development through deployment. The platform automatically detects anomalies or potential exposure, flags policy violations and bias risks, and generates audit-ready documentation aligned with leading frameworks such as the EU AI Act, ISO 42001, and NIST AI RMF.

As a result, risk professionals gain complete visibility into all AI use cases and applications — across internal teams and third-party vendors — while the platform makes it easy to request new inventory items, identify internally developed tools, and manage external AI risk from a single source of truth.

Beyond technology, Mitratech helps organizations embed responsible and ethical AI principles into daily operations. Through training, best-practice frameworks, and ongoing expert support, customers can operationalize AI governance across departments, regions, and regulatory jurisdictions worldwide.

About Mitratech

Mitratech is a proven global leader in AI-powered compliance and automation solutions, helping legal, HR, risk, and compliance professionals optimize productivity, reduce cost, and anticipate regulatory change. Serving over 28,000 organizations in 160+ countries, Mitratech enables business transformation through intelligent, compliant, and scalable automation. Learn more at www.mitratech.com.

Media Contact:

