Mitratech Awarded Legal Spend Management Solution of the Year for AI Innovation

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mitratech, a leading global provider of legal, risk, and human resources software, today announced it has been named Legal Spend Management Solution of the Year in the 2025 LegalTech Breakthrough Awards. The recognition highlights Mitratech’s bill review solution, which redefines what legal departments can expect from spend management and analytics by combining AI with hands-on human expertise, white glove service, and benchmarking to deliver measurable value and a strategic advantage for in-house legal teams.

“This recognition affirms what our customers tell us every day — that AI is transformative and Mitratech is leading the way,” said Chris Iconos, General Manager of Legal Technology at Mitratech. “Our managed bill review solution fuses the precision of AI with the discernment of human expertise to help legal leaders create a 360° shield of efficiency, insight, and control. It empowers legal leaders to protect the business, scale for growth, and deliver board-level ROI through precision oversight and measurable savings.”

This marks Mitratech’s fifth consecutive LegalTech Breakthrough win, underscoring the company’s consistent leadership in advancing the intersection of legal technology, AI, and customer-centric operational excellence. Selected from thousands of submissions evaluated on innovation, performance, and impact, Mitratech’s spend management offering stood out for its ability to transform invoice review from a manual cost-control exercise into a strategic, insight-driven discipline.

The solution’s widespread adoption — outpacing legacy providers in the market and earning the trust of the world’s leading corporate legal teams — cements Mitratech’s position as the clear leader in AI-driven enterprise legal management, with billions in legal spend processed through its platform. Clients leveraging Mitratech’s managed bill review platform have reported:

Millions in annual savings

Double-digit reductions in outside counsel spend

80% time savings on invoice review



“Mitratech’s managed bill review solution shows how AI and human expertise can work together to redefine efficiency and accuracy in legal operations,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of LegalTech Breakthrough. “By merging intelligent automation with expert oversight, Mitratech delivers a powerful platform that helps corporate legal teams turn spend data into strategic action.”

Unlike standalone tools, this award-winning solution is part of Mitratech’s connected, AI-powered legal ecosystem. Legal teams can start with intelligent bill review and extend value across complementary offerings, including:

Full integration with enterprise-grade matter management (TeamConnect)

Law firm sourcing, as well as panel management and benchmarking

In-house workflow automation and e-Billing

Advanced spend analytics with ARIES ™, featuring AI-driven, non-LEDES invoice ingestion

™, featuring AI-driven, non-LEDES invoice ingestion A matter and spend AI Agent in TeamConnect (via ARIES™) to instantly surface insights, answer spend questions in natural language, and deliver real-time visibility



“Our goal has always been to make technology an enabler for smarter, faster, and more strategic legal operations,” added Iconos. “Being named Legal Spend Management Solution of the Year validates that mission and reinforces our commitment to delivering AI innovation that helps every client achieve lasting value.”

For more information on the LegalTech Breakthrough Awards and winners, please visit LegalTechBreakthrough.com .

