Genetec authorized by the CVE Program as a CVE Numbering Authority (CNA)

MONTREAL, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genetec Inc. (“Genetec”), a leading technology provider of unified security, public safety, operations, and business intelligence solutions, today announced that it has been authorized by the Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVE) Program as a CVE Numbering Authority (CNA).



The mission of the CVE® Program is to identify, define, and catalog publicly disclosed cybersecurity vulnerabilities. It is sponsored by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and is operated by the MITRE Corporation in close collaboration with international industry, academic, and government stakeholders.

A centralized system and process for cataloging cybersecurity vulnerabilities helps stakeholders like software developers, device manufacturers, and IT teams to rapidly discover and correlate vulnerability information to protect systems against attacks. Information technology and cybersecurity professionals use CVE Records to ensure they are discussing the same issue, and to coordinate their efforts to prioritize and address the vulnerabilities resulting in faster early-stage vulnerability management, better coordination and more effective cyber hygiene.

As a Common Vulnerability and Exposures (CVE) program partner, Genetec is authorized to publish CVE Records to communicate consistent descriptions of vulnerabilities. Using these standardized and publicly disclosed CVE Records can result in significant time and cost savings.

“Genetec becoming an authorized CVE Numbering Authority is a reflection of our ongoing commitment to strong cybersecurity practices. Being part of an international community that is relied upon to identify, catalog and publish vulnerabilities allows Genetec to communicate these vulnerabilities so they can be addressed swiftly. This provides our customers with greater assurance that their physical security solutions are protected and held to high cyber security standards,” said Christian Morin, CSO & Vice President of product engineering at Genetec Inc.

About Genetec

Genetec Inc. is a global technology company that has been transforming the physical security industry for over 25 years. Today, the company develops solutions designed to improve security, intelligence, and operations for enterprises, governments, and the communities in which we live. Its flagship product, Security Center, is an open-architecture platform that unifies IP-based video surveillance, access control, automatic license plate recognition (ALPR), communications, and analytics. Founded in 1997, and headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Genetec serves its customers via an extensive network of certified channel partners and consultants in over 159 countries.

