Sinch Named Adobe Digital Experience Technology Partner of the Year—Customer Journeys

LAS VEGAS and STOCKHOLM, Sweden – MARCH 21, 2023 – Sinch, which powers meaningful conversations between businesses and their customers through its Customer Communications Cloud, today announced it has been named 2023 Adobe Digital Experience Technology Partner of the Year—Customer Journeys. Adobe’s Digital Experience partner awards honor companies that have made leading contributions to Adobe’s business and have had a significant impact on customer success.



The Adobe Digital Experience Technology Partner of the Year—Customer Journeys was awarded to Sinch in part for its innovative customer experiences focused on reducing friction for customers, faster time to value onboarding process, and global customer resell and co-sell motions.

“It’s gratifying to win this award which comes at a time when Sinch and Adobe are expanding its relationship,” said Petter Bengtsson, EVP, North America, Sinch. “Sinch has a successful history of teaming with Adobe and other leading cloud providers, delivering quality messaging and omnichannel solutions that create best-in-class mobile customer experiences.”

After a long-standing global partnership , Adobe will begin reselling Sinch’s industry-leading messaging products and services. Sinch is a CPaaS Platinum level partner and offers messaging services through Adobe’s resell program.

In 2021, it was announced that Adobe Experience Cloud customers could drive interaction over conversational messaging channels without leaving Adobe Journey Optimizer through the power and flexibility of Sinch’s underlying omnichannel Conversation API. That was one in a series of collaborations between Adobe and Sinch.

“Sinch is dedicated to helping their customers create exceptional experiences across digital channels that drive loyalty throughout the customer journey and we are pleased to present Sinch with this award,” said Nik Shroff, Senior Director, Global Technology Partners at Adobe.

Partners were recognized as part of Partner Day at Adobe Summit.

About Sinch:

Sinch powers meaningful conversations between businesses and their customers through its Customer Communications Cloud. More than 150,000 businesses – including many of the world’s largest tech companies – rely on Sinch and its global super network, which is the most secure and reliable network for messaging, voice and email. Sinch has been profitable and fast-growing since it was founded in 2008. It is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with shares traded at NASDAQ Stockholm: XSTO:SINCH. Learn more at sinch.com.

