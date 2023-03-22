The last day of trading with the warrants of series TO5 B in Terranet AB is today, March 22, 2023

English Swedish

Today, March 22, 2023, is the last day of trading with the warrants of series TO5 B in Terranet AB (“Terranet” or “the Company”). The exercise period for the warrants of series TO5 B runs up until March 24, 2023. Each warrant of series TO5 B gives the owner the right to subscribe for one (1) new B-share in the Company. The exercise price for the warrants of series TO5 B is SEK 0.44 per B-share.

If all the warrants of series TO5 B are exercised, the Company will receive approximately SEK 5.4 million before issuing costs. In order to prevent the warrants expiring without value, the holder must actively subscribe for new shares, no later than March 24, 2023. Alternatively, the holder may sell the warrants, no later than today, March 22, 2023. Please be aware that certain nominees may close their application earlier than March 24, 2023. Complete terms and conditions for the warrants are available at the Company’s website, www.terranet.se/en.

Summarized terms for the warrants of series TO5 B:

Exercise period: March 13, 2023 – March 24, 2023.

Subscription price: SEK 0.44 per share of series B.

Issue size: 12,321,546 warrants of series TO5 B, which entitles to subscription of 12,321,546 shares of series B. If all the warrants are exercised, the Company will receive approximately SEK 5.4 million before issuing costs.

Last day for trading warrants of series TO5 B: March 22, 2023.

Share capital and dilution: If all warrants are exercised the share capital will increase with SEK 123,215.46, from SEK 3,262,894.03 to SEK 3,386,109.49. If all warrants are exercised the number of shares will increase with 12,321,546 shares of series B, in total the number of shares in the Company will increase from 326,289,403 shares to 338,610,949 shares (1,084,463 shares of series A and 337,526,486 shares of series B). The dilution at full exercise of all warrants amounts to approximately 3.64 percent of the number of shares and 3.63 percent of the votes in the Company.

Note that the warrants of series TO5 B that are not exercised at the latest March 24, 2023, or sold at the latest March 22, 2023, will expire without value. For the warrants not to lose their value, the holder must actively subscribe for new shares or sell the warrants. Please note that some trustees may close their registration earlier than 24 March 2023.

How warrants are exercised:

Nominee-registered warrants (Custody account)

Subscription and payment by exercise of warrants shall be made in accordance with instructions from each nominee. Please contact your nominee for additional information.

Direct-registered warrants (Securities account)

No accounts for issuing nor any instructions regarding payments will be sent out. Subscriptions will be made through simultaneous payment in accordance with the instructions on the application form.

The warrants will then be replaced by interim shares awaiting registration at the Swedish Companies Registration Office.

Instructions for subscription are available at Terranet’s website, www.terranet.se/en/ and on Mangold Fondkommission AB’s website, www.mangold.se.

Advisers

Mangold Fondkommission AB is the financial advisor and Eversheds Eversheds Sutherland Advokatbyrå AB is the legal advisor to the Company in connection with the exercise of the warrants of series TO5 B.

For questions regarding the warrants, please contact:

Mangold Fondkommission AB

E-mail: emissioner@mangold.se

For more information, please contact

Thomas Falkenberg, CFO

E-mail: Thomas.falkenberg@terranet.se

About Terranet AB (publ)

Terranet is on a mission to save lives in urban traffic.

We develop breakthrough tech solutions for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Autonomous Vehicles (AV) that protect vulnerable road users.

With a unique patented vision technology, Terranet’s anti-collision system BlincVision laser scans and detects road objects up to ten times faster and with higher accuracy than any other ADAS technology available today.

Terranet is based in Lund, Sweden, and in the heart of the European automotive industry in Stuttgart, Germany. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market since 2017(Nasdaq: TERRNT-B).

Follow our journey at www.terranet.se

Certified Adviser to Terranet is Mangold Fondkommission AB, ca@mangold.se.









