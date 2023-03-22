Michael Ferreira Joins Anthem Properties Group

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real estate development, investment and management company, Anthem Properties Group, has recently welcomed Michael Ferreira to their team as a Senior Vice President. Ferreira will play a key role within Anthem’s Finance and Corporate Affairs team, liaising with financial partners, assisting in capital formation, and working with the development team on the approval process and market analytics.

In his 30+ years in the real estate development industry, Ferreira is best-known for starting and growing the market-leading real estate research and advisory company, Urban Analytics (now Zonda Urban) across Western Canada, which he eventually sold and helped expand into Toronto and Ottawa. As co-owner of Urban Analytics, Michael was relied upon by industry stakeholders, including developers and builders, lenders and different levels of government for his insights and perspective on market conditions and trends, and on individual real estate development projects.

Throughout his career, Ferreira has been a strong advocate for the real estate development sector and his effective and engaging communication skills made him a highly sought-after presenter at various industry events, including an annual sold-out keynote address to the Urban Development Institute membership.

Ferreira’s experience and depth of market and product knowledge will allow him to effectively communicate existing and future opportunities with Anthem’s financial partners and stakeholders, and contribute to the acquisition, design and positioning of future Anthem developments.

Eric Carlson, CEO of Anthem, said, “We are delighted to have a person of Michael’s caliber join our senior leadership team, which also helps to fill the void left by Kevin Falcon’s departure in returning to provincial politics. Michael’s knowledge, work ethic, and personal values, fit succinctly with our organization and we anticipate a high level of energy, engagement and results stemming from his involvement.”

Anthem Properties Group is a North American, full service real estate development, investment and management business that has been involved, since its founding in the early 1990s, in over 320 projects, located throughout the Western U.S. and Canada, with current assets under management exceeding $6 BB.

Ferreira joined Anthem on December 5, 2022.

About Anthem:

Founded in 1991, Anthem is a team of 500 people driven by creativity, passion and direct communication. Anthem has invested in, developed or managed – alone or in partnership – more than 320 residential, commercial and retail projects across western North America.

Our growing residential portfolio includes 20,500 homes that are complete, in design or under construction, from master planned mixed use residential and multifamily, to townhome, rental and single family communities.

We own, co-own, manage or have previously owned over 9 million square feet of retail, industrial and office space. We have developed more than 60 communities across 8,500 acres of land in Alberta, British Columbia and California.

Anthem is a real estate development, investment and management company that strives, solves and evolves to create better spaces and stronger communities. We are Growing Places.

