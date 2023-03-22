Fellowship-Trained Allergist and Immunologist Karina Rotella, MD Joins ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP Yorktown Heights, NY Office

Tarrytown, New York, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP (ENTA), is proud to announce that fellowship-trained allergist and immunologist Karina Rotella, MD will join their Yorktown Heights office effective August 1, 2023.

Dr. Rotella will be replacing Dr. John County, who will retire from the practice on April 30, 2023.

During this transition, Dr. Peter Gontzes will cover the Yorktown Heights office to ensure a seamless care transition for patients.

Dr. Rotella's dedication to her field and commitment to providing the best possible care to her patients makes her a highly respected and sought-after medical professional in the field of Allergy and Immunology. She is due to complete her Allergy and Immunology Fellowship at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai come July 2023 and completed her Pediatrics Residency at the same institution. Prior to training, she attended the rigorous 7-year BS/MD program at the Sophie Davis School of Biomedical Education/CUNY School of Medicine, completing her clinical years at SUNY Downstate. During her time at SUNY Downstate, she was inducted into the prestigious medical honor society, Alpha Omega Alpha (AOA).

Dr. Rotella’s interest in Pediatrics and Allergy and Immunology began as a child, with her personal struggle with atopic dermatitis (eczema) and allergies. She is passionate about providing patient-centered, evidence-based, and compassionate care to both children and adults suffering from allergic and immunologic disease. She has expertise in treating a wide variety of conditions including food allergies, eczema, contact dermatitis, asthma, drug allergies, urticaria, and immunodeficiency. Dr. Rotella has given numerous Grand Rounds lectures at Mount Sinai and has published peer-reviewed journal articles and abstracts in the fields of food allergy, drug allergy, immunodeficiency, and health disparities. Dr. Rotella demonstrates a strong commitment to patient education and strives for continuous learning and growth. She is a member of the American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology, the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology, and the New York Allergy and Asthma Society. In her free time, she enjoys spending time with friends and family, cooking, drawing, film, and antiquing.

“Dr. Rotella is the perfect fit for our Yorktown Heights office,” noted Dr. Debra Reich, Senior Partner at the Yorktown Heights office of ENTA. “She is a young, bright, highly trained, and gifted physician. This community deserves no less, and we are delighted to fulfill that expectation.”

Dr. Prashant Ponda, Chair of ENTA’s Allergy Division, commented, “We continue to seek out and attract high-quality physicians to our group -- whether from residency or fellowship programs, or from existing clinical practices. Allergies impact so many people in our communities in such drastic ways. Getting those folks back to doing what they love to do symptom-free is our goal. We feel very fortunate to have such an exceptional specialist working on our team and joining us in our mission.”

To learn more about ENTA, find a local office or book an appointment, visit www.entandallergy.com, or call 1-855-ENTA-DOC.

About ENT and Allergy Associates LLP:

ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP (ENTA) is the largest ENT, Allergy, and Audiology practice in the country, with over 300 providers practicing in 55 clinical locations throughout New York and New Jersey. Each ENTA clinical office is comprised of world-class physicians who are specialists and sub-specialists in their respective fields, providing the highest level of expertise and care. With a wide range of services including Adult and Pediatric ENT and Allergy, Voice and Swallowing, Advanced Sinus and Skull Base Surgery, Facial Plastics and Reconstructive Surgery, Treatment of Disorders of the Inner Ear and Dizziness, Asthma-related services, Diagnostic Audiology, Hearing Aid Dispensing, Sleep, and CT Services, ENTA Is able to meet the needs of patients of all ages. ENTA is also affiliated with some of the most prestigious medical institutions in the world, including The Mount Sinai Hospital, Montefiore Medical Center, Northwell Health and Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center. Each year ENTA physicians are voted ‘Top Doctor’ by Castle Connolly, a true testament to the exceptional care and service they provide to their patients.

Attachment