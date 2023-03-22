Director/PDMR Shareholding

The Company notifies changes in the interests in the ordinary shares of £0.01 each (Shares) of the Company of the Executive Directors and other PDMRs arising from awards that vested under the following plans:

 

  • 2020 Performance Share Plan (PSP) – 92.56 per cent of the awards vested and a sufficient number of Shares were sold to satisfy the tax liability. The net number of Shares received by each PDMR are subject to a one year holding period. The 2020 PSP was granted on 19 March 2020 at a price of £2.5836 per Share being the average closing price of the Shares for the five dealing days leading up to the date of grant; and
     
  • 2020 Deferred Share Bonus Plan (DSBP), which was granted on 19 March 2020 at a price of £2.5836 per Share being the average closing price of the Shares for the five dealing days leading up to the date of grant.

 

NameNumber of PSP Shares ForfeitedNumber of Shares Vesting Total number of Shares Sold for TaxTotal number of Shares Retained in Corporate Nominee Account
  2020 PSP2020 DSBP Total   
Executive Directors
Andrew Golding4,65657,931114,558172,489 81,35691,133
April Talintyre3,16839,40877,172116, 580 54,98661,594
Other PDMRs
Jens Bech1,80022,400-22,400 10,71811,682
Jason Elphick1,41517,605-17,605 8,4319,174
Peter Hindle83910,449-10,449 4,9775,472
Hasan Kazmi1,51418,842-18,842 9,0639,779
Clive Kornitzer1,93124,024-24,024 11,50512,519
Lisa Odendaal1,23715,390-15,390 7,4017,989
Paul Whitlock1,16314,471-14,471 6,9457,526
Richard Wilson1,24215,449-15,449 7,3968,053

 

The following disclosures are made in accordance with Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

 

 

 

 

 

  1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

 

Name of natural person Andrew Golding

 
   

 

2 - Reason for the notification

 

Position/statusChief Executive Officer
  
Initial notification/amendmentInitial Notification

 

 

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or  auction monitor

 

Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC

  
Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

 

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

 

  Transaction(s) summary table   

 Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
 20 March 2023Ordinary shares of £0.01 eachGB00BLDRH360Outside trading venueGBP – British Pound
 Nature of Transaction:



Disposal - Forfeit		 PriceVolumeTotal
£2.58364,656£12,029.24
Aggregated£2.58364,656£12,029.24

 

 Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
 20 March 2023Ordinary shares of £0.01 eachGB00BLDRH360London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)GBP – British Pound
 Nature of Transaction:

 

Disposal - tax liability		 PriceVolumeTotal
£4.9157281,356£399,923.32
Aggregated£4.9157281,356£399,923.32
          
          

 

 

  1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

 

Name of natural person April Talintyre

 
   

 

2 - Reason for the notification

 

Position/statusChief Financial Officer
  
Initial notification/amendmentInitial Notification

 

 

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or  auction monitor

 

Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC

  
Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

 

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

 

  Transaction(s) summary table

  

 Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
 20 March 2023Ordinary shares of £0.01 eachGB00BLDRH360Outside trading venueGBP – British Pound
 Nature of Transaction:



Disposal - Forfeit		 PriceVolumeTotal
£2.58363,168£8,184.84
Aggregated£2.58363,168£8,184.84

 

 

 Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
 20 March 2023Ordinary shares of £0.01 eachGB00BLDRH360London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)GBP – British Pound
 Nature of Transaction:

 

Disposal - tax liability		 PriceVolumeTotal
£4.9157254,986£270,295.78
Aggregated£4.9157254,986£270,295.78
         
 

 

 

 

  1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

 

Name of natural person Jens Bech 

 

2 - Reason for the notification

 

Position/statusGroup Commercial Director
  
Initial notification/amendmentInitial Notification

 

 

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 

Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC

  
Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

 

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

 

  Transaction(s) summary table

 Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
 20 March 2023Ordinary shares of £0.01 eachGB00BLDRH360Outside trading venueGBP – British Pound
 Nature of Transaction:



Disposal - Forfeit		 PriceVolumeTotal
£2.58361,800£4,650.48
Aggregated£2.58361,800

£4,650.48

  

 Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
 20 March 2023Ordinary shares of £0.01 eachGB00BLDRH360London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)GBP – British Pound
 Nature of Transaction:

 

Disposal - tax liability		 PriceVolumeTotal
£4.9157210,718£52,686.69
Aggregated£4.9157210,718£52,686.69
         

 

 

 

  1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

 

Name of natural person Jason Elphick 

 

2 - Reason for the notification

 

Position/statusGroup General Counsel and Company Secretary
  
Initial notification/amendmentInitial Notification

 

 

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 

Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC

  
Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

 

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

 

  Transaction(s) summary table

 

 Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
 20 March 2023Ordinary shares of £0.01 eachGB00BLDRH360Outside trading venueGBP – British Pound
 Nature of Transaction:



Disposal - Forfeit		 PriceVolumeTotal
£2.58361,415£3,655.79
Aggregated£2.58361,415£3,655.79

 

 Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
 20 March 2023Ordinary shares of £0.01 eachGB00BLDRH360London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)GBP – British Pound
 Nature of Transaction:

 

Disposal - tax liability		 PriceVolumeTotal
£4.915728,431£41,444.44
Aggregated£4.915728,431£41,444.44
         

 

 

  1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

 

Name of natural person Peter Hindle 

 

2 - Reason for the notification

 

Position/statusGroup Chief Information Officer
  
Initial notification/amendmentInitial Notification

 

 

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 

Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC

  
Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

 

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

 

  Transaction(s) summary table

 Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
 20 March 2023Ordinary shares of £0.01 eachGB00BLDRH360Outside trading venueGBP – British Pound
 Nature of Transaction:



Disposal - Forfeit		 PriceVolumeTotal
£2.5836839£2,167.64
Aggregated£2.5836839£2,167.64

 

 Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
 20 March 2023Ordinary shares of £0.01 eachGB00BLDRH360London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)GBP – British Pound
 Nature of Transaction:

 

Disposal - tax liability		 PriceVolumeTotal
£4.915724,977£24,465.54
Aggregated£4.915724,977£24,465.54
         

 

 

 

  1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

 

Name of natural person Hasan Kazmi 

 

2 - Reason for the notification

 

Position/statusGroup Chief Risk Officer
  
Initial notification/amendmentInitial Notification

 

 

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 

Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC

  
Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

 

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

 

  Transaction(s) summary table

 Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
 20 March 2023Ordinary shares of £0.01 eachGB00BLDRH360Outside trading venueGBP – British Pound
 Nature of Transaction:



 Disposal - Forfeit		 PriceVolumeTotal
£2.58361,514£3,911.57
Aggregated£2.58361,514£3,911.57

 

 

 Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
 20 March 2023Ordinary shares of £0.01 eachGB00BLDRH360London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)GBP – British Pound
 Nature of Transaction:



 Disposal - tax liability		 PriceVolumeTotal
£4.915729,063£44,551.17
Aggregated£4.915729,063£44,551.17
         

 

 

 

 

  1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

 

Name of natural person Clive Kornitzer 

 

2 - Reason for the notification

 

Position/statusGroup Chief Operating Officer
  
Initial notification/amendmentInitial Notification

 

 

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 

Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC

  
Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

 

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

 

  Transaction(s) summary table

 Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
 20 March 2023Ordinary shares of £0.01 eachGB00BLDRH360Outside trading venueGBP – British Pound
 Nature of Transaction:



Disposal - Forfeit		 PriceVolumeTotal
£2.58361,931£4,988.93
Aggregated£2.58361,931£4,988.93

 

 

 Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
 20 March 2023Ordinary shares of £0.01 eachGB00BLDRH360London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)GBP – British Pound
 Nature of Transaction:

 

Disposal - tax liability		 PriceVolumeTotal
£4.9157211,505£56,555.36
Aggregated£4.9157211,505£56,555.36
         

 

 

 

  1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

 

Name of natural person Lisa Odendaal 

 

2 - Reason for the notification

 

Position/statusGroup Chief Internal Auditor
  
Initial notification/amendmentInitial Notification

 

 

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 

Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC

  
Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

 

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

 

  Transaction(s) summary table

 

 Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
 20 March 2023Ordinary shares of £0.01 eachGB00BLDRH360Outside trading venueGBP – British Pound
 Nature of Transaction:



Disposal - Forfeit		 PriceVolumeTotal
£2.58361,237£3,195.91
Aggregated£2.58361,237£3,195.91

 

 Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
 20 March 2023Ordinary shares of £0.01 eachGB00BLDRH360London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)GBP – British Pound
 Nature of Transaction:

 

Disposal - tax liability		 PriceVolumeTotal
£4.915727,401£36,381.24
Aggregated£4.915727,401£36,381.24
         

 

 

 

  1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

 

Name of natural person Paul Whitlock

 
   

 

2 - Reason for the notification

 

Position/statusGroup Managing Director, Savings
  
Initial notification/amendmentInitial Notification

 

 

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or  auction monitor

 

Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC

  
Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

 

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

 

  Transaction(s) summary table

 

 Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
 20 March 2023Ordinary shares of £0.01 eachGB00BLDRH360Outside trading venueGBP – British Pound
 Nature of Transaction:



Disposal - Forfeit		 PriceVolumeTotal
£2.58361,163£3,004.73
Aggregated£2.58361,163£3,004.73

 

 Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
 20 March 2023Ordinary shares of £0.01 eachGB00BLDRH360London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)GBP – British Pound
 Nature of Transaction:

 

Disposal - tax liability		 PriceVolumeTotal
£4.915726,945£34,139.68
Aggregated£4.915726,945£34,139.68
    

 

 

 

  1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

 

Name of natural person Richard Wilson 

 

2 - Reason for the notification

 

Position/statusGroup Chief Credit and Compliance Officer
  
Initial notification/amendmentInitial Notification

 

 

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 

Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC

  
Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

 

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

 

  Transaction(s) summary table

 

 Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
 20 March 2023Ordinary shares of £0.01 eachGB00BLDRH360Outside trading venueGBP – British Pound
 Nature of Transaction:



Disposal - Forfeit		 PriceVolumeTotal
£2.58361,242£3,208.83
Aggregated£2.58361,242£3,208.83

 

 Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
 20 March 2023Ordinary shares of £0.01 eachGB00BLDRH360London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)GBP – British Pound
 Nature of Transaction:

 

Disposal - tax liability		 PriceVolumeTotal
£4.915727,396£36,356.67
Aggregated£4.915727,396£36,356.67
         

 

 

 

