BairesDev's Artificial Intelligence Proprietary Tool Awarded by Business Intelligence Group for Its Innovation and Speed

Mountain View, CA, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BairesDev®, a nearshore software solutions company, won the Business Intelligence Group's 2023 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Award for its new genetic algorithm for the second year in a row. The company is recognized in both, the Organization and Product categories.

BairesDev combines the expertise of its talent with the speed to build a team customized for its clients’ projects through its AI-powered Team Recommendation Engine. The company further sets itself apart with a new genetic algorithm added to its AI-based tool to streamline its hiring process. The proprietary tool receives more than 1 million applications each year, and this innovative algorithm efficiently matches applicants to job openings, resulting in a significant time and cost reduction.

"Innovation is part of our DNA," said Nacho De Marco, CEO and co-founder of BairesDev. "Since day one, we've leveraged artificial intelligence to challenge traditional recruitment processes and quickly identify the best talent based on our clients' needs. This allows us to build top-performing teams in a few days. We're constantly driven to exceed clients' expectations through a culture of continuous improvement, so we keep improving this process, making it more precise and faster."

The tool considers applicant variables such as level of experience, English proficiency, and software expertise. The company has seen a surge of applicants, with over 1.9 million applications in 2022. With access to this vast talent pool, BairesDev is able to provide clients with the required skills and expertise to meet their project demands with speed and precision.

"We are so proud to name BairesDev as a winner in our inaugural Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards program," said Maria Jimenez, chief nominations officer for Business Intelligence Group. "It was clear to our judges that BairesDev was using AI to improve the lives of their customers and employees. Congratulations to the entire team!"

BairesDev's proprietary tool allows for an unbiased hiring process that focuses on finding the best talent regardless of their background or location. The Team Recommendation Engine also supports diversity, one of the company's core values. Currently, the BairesDev team includes more than 4,000 professionals from over 50 countries, where close to 30% reside outside capital cities. The company has recently reported the highest women application rate in company history with a 52% of women applicants in February 2023, accompanied by a 400% increase in women applying for technical and non-technical roles during a six-year period.

BairesDev® provides on-demand nearshore outsourced software development services through skilled technology teams to some of the world's largest and best-known companies, such as Abbott, Adobe, Coca-Cola, eBay, HP, and KKR. BairesDev's 4,000-plus professionals work remotely from over 50 countries worldwide to accelerate businesses in over 100 industries. Join BairesDev's team by applying to https://jobs.bairesdev.com. Or, propose a candidate in the Talent Referral Program https://applicants.bairesdev.com/external-referral

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.