Aircraft Insurance Market to Cross USD 15.95 Billion by 2030 owing to Regulations Related to Insurance Coverage Become More Stringent Globally | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2022 valuation of the Aircraft Insurance Market by SNS Insider was USD 3.86 billion, and it is anticipated to achieve USD 6.06 billion by 2030, exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.8% during the projected period of 2023-2030.

Market Overview

Aircraft insurance is a type of coverage that provides financial protection against damages or losses that occur to an aircraft, its passengers, and its cargo. It is an essential form of insurance for anyone who owns, operates, or flies an aircraft. Aircraft insurance policies are often tailored to the specific needs of the aircraft owner or operator. Some policies may be designed for private aircraft owners, while others may be geared toward commercial aviation businesses.

Market Analysis

The aircraft insurance market has grown substantially, providing coverage for a range of risks associated with air travel, including aircraft damage or loss, liability, and hijacking. In addition, the rise in air passenger traffic and government regulations have contributed to market growth. Moreover, as the aviation industry continues to evolve, it is essential for insurers to strike a balance between providing adequate coverage and ensuring profitability. The market is poised to experience growth in the coming years, largely due to the increasing presence of leading players in the industry. These established companies have a wealth of knowledge and experience in providing insurance solutions for the aviation industry, making them well-equipped to meet the needs of the market.

Major Key Players Included in this Report Are:

The Key Players included are Allianz Corporate & Specialty, Willis Towers Watson, STARR International company, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., Marsh LLC., American International Group, Chubb, AXA, Munich Re & Others.

Get a Sample Report PDF of Aircraft Insurance Market@ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/2407

Aircraft Insurance Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 US$ 12.52 Billion Market Size by 2030 US$ 15.95 Billion CAGR CAGR of 3.07% From 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Historical Data 2020-2021 Aircraft Insurance Market: Key Segments • By Type (Public Liability Insurance, Passenger Liability Insurance, Combined Single Limit (CSL), Ground Risk Hull (Motion) Insurance, Ground Risk Hull (Non-Motion) Insurance, Hangar, and Ground Support Equipment Insurance, In-Flight Insurance and Umbrella Insurance)

• By Applications (Commercial Aviation & Business, General Aviation)

• By End User (Airlines, Airports, Aircraft Product Manufacturers, Leasing Companies, Ground Operators, Individual General Aviation Aircraft Operators, & Others) Key Regional Coverage North America (USA, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, South Korea, China, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), The Middle East & Africa (Israel, UAE, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Impact of Recession on Aircraft Insurance Market Growth

The impact of a recession on the aircraft insurance market can be significant, leading to a decrease in demand, lower premiums, increased risk of bankruptcies, and changes in regulatory policies. While these effects may be challenging for insurance companies and policyholders, it is essential to remember that the aviation industry has shown resilience and has recovered from past economic downturns.

Key Regional Developments

According to recent market research reports, North America is expected to dominate the aircraft insurance market in the coming years. One of the primary reasons for the dominance of North America in the market is the presence of a large number of aircraft owners and operators in the region. The United States, in particular, has one of the largest fleets of commercial and private aircraft in the world, and this creates a huge demand for insurance coverage.

Do you have any specific queries related to this research? Ask Your Query@ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/2407

Key Takeaway from Aircraft Insurance Market Study

The commercial aviation segment is expected to grow at the quickest rate over the estimated period, driven by increasing demand for air travel and rising levels of investment in the aviation industry. As more people around the world travel by air, the need for insurance coverage for commercial aviation will continue to grow.

In recent years, the market has witnessed a significant shift towards the service providers segment, which is expected to capture higher growth prospects in the coming years. These services are essential to the aviation industry, as they help airlines and other aviation businesses manage their risks and liabilities, and ensure compliance with regulatory requirements.

Recent Developments Related to Aircraft Insurance Market

US regulators have given their approval for the acquisition of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, a global provider of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services, by a group of private equity investors. The deal, which will take Atlas Air private, has been in the works since late 2021 and has now cleared all necessary regulatory hurdles.

Saudi Arabia and Boeing have reached an agreement for a $37 billion deal that will see the Saudi Arabian airline fleet expand with the purchase of 121 Boeing aircraft. The deal is a major boost for both parties and is expected to strengthen the economic ties between Saudi Arabia and the United States.

Table of Contents



1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Dynamics

4. Impact Analysis

5. Value Chain Analysis

6. Porter’s 5 Forces Model

7. PEST Analysis

8. Aircraft Insurance Market Segmentation, By Type

9. Aircraft Insurance Market Segmentation, By Applications

10. Aircraft Insurance Market Segmentation, By End User

11. Regional Analysis

12. Company Profiles

13. Competitive Landscape

14. Conclusion

Buy Single-User PDF of Aircraft Insurance Market Report@ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/2407

[For more information or any customization mail us at info@snsinsider.com]

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominate the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.