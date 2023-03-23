NNIT A/S: Notice convening the annual general meeting for NNIT A/S

The Board of Directors gives notice of the annual general meeting for NNIT A/S, company registration (CVR) no. 21 09 31 06 (the “Company”), to be held Monday, April 17, 2023, 2:00 pm (CEST) at NNIT A/S, Østmarken 3A, DK-2860 Søborg.
The general meeting will for shareholders be webcasted live on the Company’s investor portal. It is not possible to vote or ask questions via webcast.
The notice for the annual general meeting, including Appendix A: Candidates for (re-)election to the Board of Directors, is attached.
Contacts for further information
Carsten Ringius
EVP & CFO
Tel: +45 3077 8888
carr@nnit.com
Tina Joanne Hindsbo
Media Relations Manager
Tel: +45 3077 9578
tnjh@nnit.com
