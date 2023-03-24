Artisan International Value Fund Wins Three Lipper Fund Awards

MILWAUKEE, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Artisan Partners is pleased to announce Artisan International Value Fund received three 2023 Lipper Fund Awards. Artisan International Value Fund, Institutional Class (APHKX), managed by lead portfolio manager David Samra, was named best fund over the three-, five- and ten-year time periods in Lipper’s International Large-Cap Value Funds category.



Lipper Fund Awards recognize funds and fund management firms for their consistently strong risk-adjusted three-, five- and ten-year performance relative to their peers. Based on Lipper's quantitative, proprietary methodology, the awards reflect a truly independent and uncompromised assessment of fund performance.

Fund Ticker Time Period

Ended 30-Nov-22 Lipper Classification # of Funds in

Category Artisan International Value Fund, Institutional Class APHKX 3 Years International Large-Cap

Value 59 Artisan International Value Fund, Institutional Class APHKX 5 Years International Large-Cap

Value 56 Artisan International Value Fund, Institutional Class APHKX 10 Years International Large-Cap

Value 46

About Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards

For more than 30 years and in over 17 countries worldwide, the highly-respected Refinitiv Lipper Awards have honoured funds and fund management firms that have excelled in providing consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers and focus the investment world on top-funds. The merit of the winners is based on entirely objective, quantitative criteria. This coupled with the unmatched depth of fund data, results in a unique level of prestige and ensures the award has lasting value. Renowned fund data and proprietary methodology is the foundation of this prestigious award qualification, recognizing excellence in fund management. Find out more at www.lipperfundawards.com.

About Artisan Partners

Artisan Partners, adviser to Artisan Partners Funds, Inc., is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies in growing asset classes to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners’ autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

Average Annual Total Returns as of 31-Dec-22 1 Yr 3 Yr 5 Yr 10 Yr Since

Inception Expense

Ratio Artisan International Value Fund, Institutional

Class (APHKX) -6.80 5.86 4.50 7.69 11.24 0.95%

Source: Artisan Partners. Inception date for Artisan International Value Fund is 1 Oct 2006. Past performance does not guarantee and is not a reliable indicator of future results. Investment returns and principal values will fluctuate so that an investor's shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Current performance may be lower or higher than that shown. Call 800.344.1770 for current to most recent month-end performance.

Carefully consider the Fund’s investment objective, risks and charges and expenses. This and other important information is contained in the Fund's prospectus and summary prospectus, which can be obtained by calling 800.344.1770. Read carefully before investing.

Current and future portfolio holdings are subject to risk. The value of portfolio securities selected by the investment team may rise or fall in response to company, market, economic, political, regulatory or other news, at times greater than the market or benchmark index. International investments involve special risks, including currency fluctuation, lower liquidity, different accounting methods and economic and political systems, and higher transaction costs. These risks typically are greater in emerging and less developed markets, including frontier markets. Securities of small- and medium-sized companies tend to have a shorter history of operations, be more volatile and less liquid and may have underperformed securities of large companies during some periods. Value securities may underperform other asset types during a given period. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards are based on the Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rating, which is an objective, quantitative, risk-adjusted performance measure calculated over 36, 60 and 120 months. The fund with the highest Lipper Leader for Consistent Return (Effective Return) value in each eligible classification wins the Refinitiv Lipper Fund Award. Winners may be selected based off the lowest fee available share class and classifications of other higher-fee shares would vary. For more information, see https://lipperalpha.refinitiv.com/lipper/lipper-leaders-methodology/. Lipper Leaders fund ratings do not constitute and are not intended to constitute investment advice or an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security of any entity in any jurisdiction. As a result, you should not make an investment decision on the basis of this information. Rather, you should use the Lipper Ratings for informational purposes only. Certain information provided by Refinitiv Lipper may relate to securities that may not be offered, sold or delivered within the United States (or any State thereof) or to, or for the account or benefit of, United States citizens. Although Refinitiv Lipper makes reasonable efforts to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data used to calculate the awards, their accuracy is not guaranteed. Refinitiv Lipper is not responsible for the accuracy, reliability or completeness of the information that you obtain from Refinitiv Lipper. In addition, Lipper will not be liable for any loss or damage resulting from information obtained from Refinitiv Lipper or any of its affiliates. Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards, ©2023 Refinitiv. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Artisan Partners Funds offered through Artisan Partners Distributors LLC (APDLLC), member FINRA. APDLLC is a wholly owned broker/dealer subsidiary of Artisan Partners Holdings LP. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership, an investment advisory firm and adviser to Artisan Partners Funds, is wholly owned by Artisan Partners Holdings LP.

© 2023 Artisan Partners. All rights reserved.

