Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn).

As announced on 3 November 2022, during the third phase of the program running from 3 November 2022 up to 3 May 2023, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The third phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
                                    
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday March 20, 2023 to Friday March 24, 2023:

 Number of A sharesAverage purchase price A shares, DKKTransaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)284,799 4,807,145,638
20 March 20231,10115,664.868317,247,020
21 March 20235115,907.4510811,280
22 March 202332716,084.03675,259,480
23 March 20231,05916,047.157716,993,940
24 March 20231,07415,543.668516,693,900
Total 20-24 March Friday3,612 57,005,620
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*3,83115,782.346260,462,168
Accumulated in third phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)105,354 1,589,858,543
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)292,242 4,924,613,426
 Number of B sharesAverage purchase price B shares, DKKTransaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)1,221,049 21,593,281,467
20 March 20233,15815,846.491550,043,220
21 March 20231,66216,280.036127,057,420
22 March 20232,55016,341.994141,672,085
23 March 20233,18616,211.740451,650,605
24 March 20233,32115,672.002452,046,720
Total 20-24 March Friday13,877 222,470,050
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*11,12316,031.5715178,319,169
Bought from the Foundation*3,50616,031.551856,206,621
Accumulated in third phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)415,579 6,386,319,290
Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)1,249,555 22,050,277,307

*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 260,410 A shares and 1,115,625 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 7.36% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 27 March 2023

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521

