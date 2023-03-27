English Danish

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn).

As announced on 3 November 2022, during the third phase of the program running from 3 November 2022 up to 3 May 2023, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The third phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).



The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday March 20, 2023 to Friday March 24, 2023:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 284,799 4,807,145,638 20 March 2023 1,101 15,664.8683 17,247,020 21 March 2023 51 15,907.4510 811,280 22 March 2023 327 16,084.0367 5,259,480 23 March 2023 1,059 16,047.1577 16,993,940 24 March 2023 1,074 15,543.6685 16,693,900 Total 20-24 March Friday 3,612 57,005,620 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 3,831 15,782.3462 60,462,168 Accumulated in third phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 105,354 1,589,858,543 Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 292,242 4,924,613,426 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 1,221,049 21,593,281,467 20 March 2023 3,158 15,846.4915 50,043,220 21 March 2023 1,662 16,280.0361 27,057,420 22 March 2023 2,550 16,341.9941 41,672,085 23 March 2023 3,186 16,211.7404 51,650,605 24 March 2023 3,321 15,672.0024 52,046,720 Total 20-24 March Friday 13,877 222,470,050 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 11,123 16,031.5715 178,319,169 Bought from the Foundation* 3,506 16,031.5518 56,206,621 Accumulated in third phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 415,579 6,386,319,290 Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 1,249,555 22,050,277,307

*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 260,410 A shares and 1,115,625 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 7.36% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 27 March 2023

Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170

Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521

