More Than 1.2 Million Meals Donated Through College Basketball Season

SALISBURY, N.C., March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Throughout the 2022-23 college basketball season, Food Lion Feeds partnered with 32 college and university teams to provide more than 1.2 million meals to nourish neighbors in need. Through this collaboration, known as Score to Give More, Food Lion Feeds provided 100 meals for each foul shot sunk to participating schools’ local Feeding America® partner food bank, up to 30,000 meals per school. Food Lion Feeds was founded in 2014 by Food Lion to address food insecurity in the towns and cities it serves. 

“The Score to Give More program inspires college students to be catalysts for change by creating awareness about food insecurity,” said Kevin Durkee, Manager, Food Lion Feeds, Food Lion. “When student-athletes sink foul shots, we engage them in the fight against hunger while directly benefiting local food banks to nourish our neighbors.”

Since 2019, Food Lion Feeds has provided more than 3.2 million meals to local food banks across Food Lion’s 10-state footprint through the Score to Give More program. Of the 32 participating schools, Lincoln University was one of the top performing colleges, resulting in 48,200 meals for the Food Bank of Delaware in Newark, DE.

“We are grateful for the support of Food Lion Feeds and the Lincoln University basketball team for their amazing free throw skills,” said Food Bank of Delaware President and CEO Cathy Kanefsky. “What a win-win for everyone – we are able to build awareness of food insecurity in our community, while also raising money to feed our neighbors. With more neighbors struggling to put meals on the table due to the high costs associated with inflation, this support comes at a critical time for our organization. We are thankful for committed partners like Food Lion.”

The 32 Score to Give More participants benefited 15 Feeding America partner food banks serving communities where each school is located across Delaware, Maryland, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Virginia.

The participating schools, season foul shots and correlating food banks that will benefit from each school’s efforts are:

SchoolSchool LocationFoul Shots / Meals ProvidedFood Bank Benefiting from Meal Donations
Appalachian State UniversityBoone, NC312 free throws / 31,200 meals providedSecond Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC
Bowie State UniversityBowie, MD401 free throws / 40,100 meals providedMaryland Food Bank
Catawba CollegeSalisbury, NC370 free throws / 37,000 meals providedSecond Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina
Claflin UniversityOrangeburg, SC375 free throws / 37,500 meals providedHarvest Hope Food Bank
Duke UniversityDurham, NC363 free throws / 36,300 meals providedInter-Faith Food Shuttle
East Carolina UniversityGreenville, NC367 free throws / 36,700 meals providedFood Bank of Central & Eastern NC
Elizabeth City State UniversityElizabeth City, NC355 free throws / 35,500 meals providedFood Bank of the Albemarle
Elon UniversityElon, NC305 free throws / 30,500 meals providedSecond Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC
Fayetteville State UniversityFayetteville, NC335 free throws / 33,500 meals providedSecond Harvest Food Bank of Southeast NC
James Madison UniversityHarrisonburg, VA300 free throws / 30,000 meals providedBlue Ridge Area Food Bank
Johnson C. Smith UniversityCharlotte, NC353 free throws / 35,300 meals providedSecond Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina
Liberty UniversityLynchburg, VA311 free throws / 31,100 meals providedBlue Ridge Area Food Bank
Lincoln UniversityOxford, PA482 free throws / 48,200 meals providedFood Bank of Delaware
Livingstone CollegeSalisbury, NC425 free throws / 42,500 meals providedSecond Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina
North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State UniversityGreensboro, NC356 free throws / 35,600 meals providedSecond Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC
North Carolina State UniversityRaleigh, NC333 free throws / 33,300 meals providedFood Bank of Central & Eastern NC
Old Dominion UniversityNorfolk, VA429 free throws / 42,900 meals providedFoodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore
Shaw UniversityRaleigh, NC406 free throws / 40,600 meals providedInter-Faith Food Shuttle
St. Augustine’s UniversityRaleigh, NC268 free throws / 26,800 meals providedFood Bank of Central & Eastern NC
University of DelawareNewark, DE354 free throws / 35,400 meals providedFood Bank of Delaware
University of Maryland (Men’s)Adelphi, MD386 free throws / 38,600 meals providedCapital Area Food Bank
University of Maryland (Women’s)Adelphi, MD344 free throws / 34,400 meals providedCapital Area Food Bank
University of North CarolinaChapel Hill, NC419 free throws / 41,900 meals providedInter-Faith Food Shuttle
University of North Carolina at GreensboroGreensboro, NC363 free throws / 36,300 meals providedSecond Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC
University of RichmondRichmond, VA300 free throws / 30,000 meals providedFeed More
University of South CarolinaColumbia, SC300 free throws / 30,000 meals providedHarvest Hope Food Bank
Virginia State UniversityPetersburg, VA426 free throws / 42,600 meals providedFeed More
Virginia Tech UniversityBlacksburg, VA323 free throws / 32,300 meals providedFeeding Southwest Virginia
Virginia Union UniversityRichmond, VA412 free throws / 41,200 meals providedFeed More
Wake Forest UniversityWinston-Salem, NC403 free throws / 40,300 meals providedSecond Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC
William and Mary CollegeWilliamsburg, VA329 free throws / 32,900 meals providedVirginia Peninsula Foodbank
Winston-Salem State UniversityWinston-Salem, NC351 free throws / 35,100 meals providedSecond Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC

Editor’s note: Some photos of the check presentations do not represent the final results; they only recognize performance to date when the check presentation occurred.

About Food Lion
Food Lion is an omnichannel retailer committed to nourishing its neighbors during the moments that matter most. More than 82,000 associates across 1,100+ stores deliver an easy, fresh and affordable shopping experience throughout 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states. Through its ‘Count on me’ culture, Food Lion fosters a sense of belonging for all associates, promoting a diverse and inclusive environment that has supported LGBTQ+ equality for nearly two decades. Food Lion is the only company in the country to be named an ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for 21 consecutive years. It also pioneered a food rescue program to support food-insecure neighbors. Through Food Lion Feeds, the retailer has donated more than 1 billion meals to individuals and families since 2014 and has committed to donate 1.5 billion meals by 2025. Founded and based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit foodlion.com.

