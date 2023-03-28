ibex Receives Four 2023 CUSTOMER Magazine Product of the Year Awards

WASHINGTON, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ibex (NASDAQ: IBEX), a leading global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) and customer engagement technology solutions, announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has named four ibex solutions – Inspire, Virtual Floor Management System, Round, and Witness – 2023 CUSTOMER Product of the Year Award winners.



The 2023 CUSTOMER Product of the Year Award recognizes vendors that are advancing the call center, CRM and teleservices industries one solution at a time. The award highlights products which enable their clients to meet and exceed the expectations of their customers.

“ibex is delighted to receive this outstanding recognition for our industry-leading, purpose-built technology solutions from TMC’s CUSTOMER magazine,” said ibex CIO Jim Ferrato. “We continue to invest in cutting-edge technologies that enable us to deliver the best possible CX for our clients. From recruitment and training to data insights and reputation management, ibex is committed to developing the next-generation solutions that help the world’s top companies ensure amazing experiences for their customers at every interaction.”

Inspire by ibex is an all-in-one agent coaching and performance acceleration platform designed to target and identify personalized coaching opportunities for every agent, in real-time. Inspire improves agent performance, tenure and CX outcomes by offering an individual, process-driven coaching platform for ongoing on-the-job improvement and persistent performance monitoring.





Virtual Floor Management System (vFMS) by ibex was designed to boost agent productivity and CX outcomes. vFMS is a seamless interface that enables agents to quickly request help from supervisory agents, who communicate with them via the Remote Assistance/Chat Module to resolve any issues.





ibex Round is a multi-screen, real-time agent performance monitoring system that provides complete multi-agent call and desk-top monitoring for detailed oversight of your global customer support teams.





ibex Witness is a comprehensive fraud detection system, designed specifically for the contact center. It is an integral component of ibex’s award-winning Wave X technology platform that improves customer interactions, customer insights, contact center performance and client outcomes.



“On behalf of both TMC and CUSTOMER magazine, it is my pleasure to honor ibex with a 2023 Product of the Year Award,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. “ibex’s Inspire, Virtual Floor Management System, Round, and Witness solutions have proven deserving of this elite status and I look forward to continued innovation from ibex in 2024 and beyond.”

TMC’s CUSTOMER Magazine

TMC’s CUSTOMER magazine premiered in September 2012 and is the industry’s new, definitive source for news, product information, and strategies for communications that engage customers and potential customers. Each issue of CUSTOMER includes news and insights on the latest developments in agent training, analytics, ERP, IVR, social CRM solutions, mobile apps, workforce management and more. Please visit http://customer.tmcnet.com for more information.

About TMC

Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC's content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. Our in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all participants. Through our custom lead generation programs, we provide clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases. Additionally, we bolster brand reputations with the millions of impressions from display advertising on our news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360-degree marketing solution, we offer comprehensive event and road show management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts. For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit www.tmcnet.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter, @tmcnet .

For more information about TMC, visit www.tmcnet.com.

About ibex

ibex delivers innovative business process outsourcing (BPO), smart digital marketing, online acquisition technology, and end-to-end customer engagement solutions to help companies acquire, engage, and retain valuable customers. Today, ibex operates a global CX delivery center model consisting of 34 operations facilities around the world, while deploying next-generation technology to drive superior customer experiences for many of the world’s leading companies across retail, e-commerce, healthtech, fintech, utilities and logistics.



ibex leverages its diverse global team of over 30,000 employees together with industry-leading technology, including its Wave X platform, to manage nearly 200 million critical customer interactions, adding over $2.2B in lifetime customer revenue each year and driving a truly differentiated customer experience. To learn more, visit our website at ibex.co and connect with us on LinkedIn.

