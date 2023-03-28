The Village of Roseville, OH Offering Two Commercial Lots for Sale to the Public on GovDeals

ROSEVILLE, Ohio, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Village of Roseville, OH is currently offering two commercial lots for sale on GovDeals, the leading online marketplace for government agencies and educational institutions to sell surplus assets. The sale includes lots located at 83 N Main Street and 48 Potters Lane and bids are currently being accepted for both properties.



The smaller parcel, 83 N Main Street, contains 0.062 acres of vacant land. The property is a corner lot within walking distance of a church and residential neighborhood.

The larger plot, 48 Potters Lane, is an L1-Front lot Entry parcel consisting of 0.254 acres. This property is the former location of Cookson Pottery, and the parcel will be sold with concrete slabs, pipes, and bricks where the kiln was previously held.

“After continued growth in the real estate market, more local governments are turning to GovDeals to assist them in selling their real estate on an online platform, “says Lisa Callaway, account manager for GovDeals. By choosing to sell its surplus real estate on GovDeals, Roseville can offer its real estate and real property to more than 5 million qualified buyers worldwide.

Interested parties are encouraged to schedule an appointment to view the properties prior to placing a bid. To participate in these auctions, potential buyers must first create an account and complete the free registration form. New bidder registration can be completed at GovDeals.com/Register.

