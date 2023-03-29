HP Unveils Bold New Offerings and Partner Program Enhancements at Amplify Partner Conference

News Highlights:

HP doubles down on partner growth with groundbreaking program enhancements

HP debuts advanced sustainable printing solutions designed for growing businesses

HP leads in hybrid work and gaming with most sustainable, secure portfolio in HP history



CHICAGO, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today HP hosted the Amplify™ Partner Conference, HP Inc’s (NYSE: HPQ) first in-person global partner event in three years. During this fully carbon-neutral event, the company unveiled a range of bold new offerings aimed at driving long-term partner growth and lifetime customer value. The event theme – Future Ready, Together We Win – invites partners to join HP to take advantage of opportunities across high-growth segments including gaming, hybrid work, workforce services, security, and sustainability.

“HP’s commitment to the channel has never been stronger. Our goal at this week’s event is not only to reinforce with partners that HP is the right brand to build their business with; we are listening and sharing all the positive actions we’re taking to address their valuable feedback,” said David McQuarrie, HP’s Chief Commercial Officer. “Together with our partners, we have all the right ingredients needed to seize a vast number of opportunities. We have the right portfolio, the right operations, the right partners and most importantly, a strong will to win.”

At today’s event, the 2000 participants from around the world heard from a myriad of speakers including Enrique Lores, President and Chief Executive Officer, Marie Myers, Chief Financial Officer, Tuan Tran, President of Printing, Imaging & Solutions, Alex Cho, President of Personal Systems, Dave Shull, President of Workforce Services & Solutions, David McQuarrie Chief Commercial Officer, Ernest Nicolas, Chief Supply Chain Officer, Stella Low, Chief Corporate Affairs and Communications Officer, Joanna Burkey, Chief Information Security Officer, James McCall, Chief Sustainability Officer, Kobi Elbaz, General Manager of Global Channel and Helena Herrero, Managing Director, Southern Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Guest speakers include Dr. Lisa Su, AMD Chair and Chief Executive Officer, Adena Friedman, NASDAQ Chair and Chief Executive Officer, Michelle Johnston Holthaus, Intel Executive Vice President and General Manager Client Computing Group, Rebecca Minkoff, Fashion Designer & Entrepreneur; Founder of the Female Founder Collective, Aletha C Noonan, Senior Vice President CDW Product & Partner Management, Hege Store, Advania Group Chief Executive Officer, and Karla Garcia, Perceptron Senior Commercial Director.

At today’s event, the company unveiled a range of innovative new offerings designed to supercharge partner growth.

Doubles Down on Partner Growth with Groundbreaking Program Enhancements

Kicks off global Amplify Partner Conference with future-ready strategy for driving greater collaboration and benefits

HP today announced several new partner benefits and program enhancements aimed at driving greater agility, simplification, growth, and collaboration. As of November 1, 2023 (fiscal 2024), all HP products, solutions and distribution across its vast portfolio will be integrated into the HP Amplify Program, delivering one global1 platform as the foundation for partner engagement. To learn more, read the full news release here.

Debuts Advanced Sustainable Printing Solutions Designed for Growing Businesses

New HP Color LaserJet Series with TerraJet Toner Delivers Energy Efficient, High-Performance, Scalable Printing for Hybrid Workstyles

HP today announced the new HP Color LaserJet 4200/4300 and the HP Color LaserJet Enterprise 5000/6000 and X500/X600 printing solutions for businesses of all sizes. All new HP Color LaserJet series printers are powered by HP’s next generation sustainable toner, which delivers up to 27 percent reduced energy use2 and up to 78 percent less plastic in the packaging3. HPs high-performance printing solutions are built to help growing businesses maximize productivity and minimize disruptions for today’s hybrid workstyles. To learn more, read the full news release here.

Leads in Hybrid Work with Future-Ready Portfolio

Powerful collaboration and productivity from commercial PCs, workstations, peripherals, and services that deliver exceptional experiences from anywhere

HP today announced new products and solutions to usher in the next era of hybrid work for everyone with the world’s most comprehensive set of computing solutions for hybrid flexibility.



With only 22 percent of workers describing themselves as ‘thriving’ in hybrid work4, it’s clear companies are still figuring out how to make hybrid work. Of those thrivers, 90 percent believe that access to the right technology and tools leads to a positive work experience5. To accelerate employees’ return to work, the right technology is required for optimal work setups, enabling success for companies and their employees. To learn more, read the full news release here.

Expands Boundaries for Remote PC Management through HP Wolf Connect

HP Wolf Protect & Trace with HP Wolf Connect becomes the world's first software service capable of locating, locking, and erasing a PC remotely, even when powered down or disconnected from the Internet6

HP today announced Wolf Connect, an IT management connectivity solution that provides a highly resilient and secure connection to remote PCs, enabling IT to manage devices even when powered down or offline. Using a cellular-based network, HP Wolf Connect’s robust connectivity7 helps ensure IT teams can readily manage a dispersed hybrid workforce. It can reduce the time and effort needed to resolve support tickets, secure data from loss or theft to mitigate a potential breach and optimize asset management. To learn more, read the full news release here.

Boosts Gaming Solutions for Awe-Inspiring Experiences

OMEN and HyperX unveil an ecosystem designed for seamless play and work with new OMEN and Victus Laptops, OMEN Monitors, and OMEN Gaming Hub features

HP Today announced its latest line-up of gaming hardware and software designed to bring gamers everything they need to enjoy the games they love. The new OMEN Transcend 16 Laptop, OMEN 16 Laptop, Victus 16 Laptop, and a vast range of stunning OMEN monitors offer casual, hobbyist, lifestyle, and hardcore gamers the power and flexibility to play and work hard. To bring everything together, new enhancements in OMEN Gaming Hub offer a variety of performance and personalization features. To learn more, read the full news release here.

Resources:

1 All geographic markets apart from Greater China.

2 HP calculations based on normalized ENERGY STAR TEC data of HP print systems which use TerraJet Cartridges compared to predecessors. See hp.com/TerraJet/energy saving.

3 HP calculations based on normalized ENERGY STAR TEC data of HP LaserJet Pro and Enterprise series with HP TerraJet Cartridges compared to predecessors. See hp.com/TerraJet/energy saving.

4 HP Hybrid Life Global Insights.

5 HP Hybrid Life Global Insights.

6 Based on HP's internal analysis of find lock and erase software services for PCs as of March 2023.

7 Based on HP’s platform root of trust and HP device ability to connect even when disconnected from the Internet or powered off.



