BUREAU VERITAS : Filing of the 2022 Universal Registration Document

English French

PRESS RELEASE

Neuilly-sur-Seine, France – March 30, 2023

Filing of the 2022 Universal Registration Document

On March 30, 2023, Bureau Veritas filed its 2022 Universal Registration Document (“Document d’enregistrement universel 2022”) with the French stock exchange regulatory authority, the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF).

The Universal Registration Document was filed in xHTML format and has been made available to the public free of charge in accordance with the regulations in force. It includes notably:

The 2022 annual financial report, comprising notably Bureau Veritas SA statutory financial statements, Group consolidated financial statements and the management report;

The Board of Directors’ report on corporate governance;

The Statutory Auditors' reports and the information related to the fees paid to them for the financial year 2022;

The information related to the description of the shares buyback program;

The social and environmental information constituting the Non-Financial Statement (“Déclaration de Performance Extra-Financière”), and including the European Taxonomy.





The French-language version of the Universal Registration Document is available on Bureau Veritas’ website (https://group.bureauveritas.com) as well as on the AMF website (www.amf-france.org). It is also available at the Company's registered office – Immeuble Newtime, 40/52 boulevard du Parc, 92200 Neuilly-sur-Seine, France. It can be sent by e-mail upon request sent to the Investor Relations team.

In addition, the Universal Registration Document is published in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF), with the five consolidated accounts tables (primary financial statements) and the notes to the consolidated financial statements marked up with XBRL tags.

An English-language version of the 2022 Universal Registration Document will be available on Bureau Veritas’ website by April 6, 2023 at the latest.

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas is a world leader in laboratory testing, inspection and certification services. Created in 1828, the Group has more than 82,000 employees located in nearly 1,600 offices and laboratories around the globe. Bureau Veritas helps its 400,000 clients improve their performance by offering services and innovative solutions in order to ensure that their assets, products, infrastructure and processes meet standards and regulations in terms of quality, health and safety, environmental protection and social responsibility.

Bureau Veritas is listed on Euronext Paris and belongs to the CAC 40 ESG, CAC Next 20 and SBF 120 indices.

Compartment A, ISIN code FR 0006174348, stock symbol: BVI.

For more information, visit www.bureauveritas.com, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.



Our information is certified with blockchain technology.

Check that this press release is genuine at www.wiztrust.com. ANALYST/INVESTOR CONTACTS MEDIA CONTACTS Laurent Brunelle Caroline Ponsi Khider +33 (0)1 55 24 76 09 +33 (0)7 52 60 89 78 laurent.brunelle@bureauveritas.com caroline.ponsi-khider@bureauveritas.com Colin Verbrugghe Primatice +33 (0)1 55 24 77 80 thomasdeclimens@primatice.com colin.verbrugghe@bureauveritas.com armandrigaudy@primatice.com



Karine Ansart

+33 (0)1 55 24 76 19

karine.ansart@bureauveritas.com

Attachment