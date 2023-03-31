UNSCRIPTED: ARC (Association of Related Churches)’s Dino Rizzo Meets with First Gen Z Church Planting Couple

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dino Rizzo, the executive director of ARC ( Association of Related Churches ), and his son, Dylan, met with Noah and Maddy Herrin of Way Church in Nashville, Tennessee, for the third episode of the second season of the organization’s web series, UNSCRIPTED.



The second season of the series has kicked off with a bang. The series follows Dino as he visits incredible church pastors and leaders for open and honest conversations. Those he interviews have all dedicated their lives to serving and making a difference in communities by spreading the word of Jesus Christ.

In this episode, the Herrins, one of the first Gen Z church planting couples for ARC (Association of Related Churches), talk about how they’re preparing to launch their ARC church in August 2023. They speak with the Rizzos about the launch process and how the preparation they did before this brought them to where they are today.

The Herrins shared about their privilege of serving under Noah’s parents, whom they describe as the best “shepherds” they’ve ever seen. The couple learned the type of pastors they wanted to be through this up-close-and-personal pastoral mentorship.

The couple led a college ministry of more than 600 people, but they were having a problem. As Noah explains:

“We had an impressive ministry, but it had a problem: We could gather people, but we weren’t making disciples.”

As such, the Herrins decided they wanted to be among the many other ARC churches and launch Way Church to focus on discipleship.

In this episode of UNSCRIPTED, the Herrins also discuss the importance of not leaping over the season of preparation, how characteristics that many Gen Zers prepare them to be a generation of global impact, and how they’re able to use their age as a strength instead of viewing it as a weakness.

The Herrins also talk about the key to choosing which city you should plant your ARC church in and embracing your current season of ministry, even when you know it’s temporary.

UNSCRIPTED is a series of raw discussions surrounding ARC church planting, struggles, leadership, and relationships. The episodes are completely honest, unscripted conversations between Rizzo and his guests.

The web series helps expand the overall mission of ARC (Association of Related Churches) to support independent churches around the country in spreading the word of Jesus.

ARC provides the financial and training support these new church planters need to survive and thrive.

To watch the third episode of the second season UNSCRIPTED series featuring Dino and Dylan Rizzo, and Noah and Maddy Herrin, visit ARC (Association of Related Churches)'s YouTube page .

About ARC (Association of Related Churches)

ARC (Association of Related Churches) is a cooperative of independent churches from different denominations, networks, and backgrounds who strategically resource church planters and pastors to help them reach people with the message of Jesus. ARC exists to see a thriving church in every community, reaching people with the message of Jesus. Since its beginning in 2001, ARC has grown into a global organization and has helped plant more than 1,000 churches.

