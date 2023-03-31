Big Screen Entertainment Group Celebrates 18 Years and Unveils New Expansion Plans

LOS ANGELES, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Big Screen Entertainment Group (OTC:BSEG) a Los Angeles-based production and distribution house, is celebrating its 18th anniversary with plans for expansion.



In an upcoming promotional video for marketing purposes, the company details its new fronts, including the incorporation of new tech such as Web3 using decentralized STORJ protocol for our media storage and distribution, NFTs and blockchain, its expanding streaming platform, Big Stream Entertainment.

The video also highlights the progress of four TV shows currently in various stages of development and production. These include Dead End Dating, a TV series adaptation of a bestselling book saga by author Kimberly Raye, which is currently being pitched to streamers. Additionally, Earth Angels, Black Magic, and The Encounter are also in the works, each offering unique and exciting premises for audiences.

Beyond film and television, Big Screen Entertainment Group is also expanding its retail presence with the development of medical tech devices to be sold under a beauty line as part of its retail partnership with The Princess Network. The company's board, which boasts medical expertise, is leading this initiative.

Big Screen Entertainment Group is also branching out into the publishing world with a series of BSEG books to be directly published on Amazon. The first book in this Amazon publishing series, will be a paperback version of the company's acclaimed script about WWII female flying aces, Avenger Field.

Kimberley Kates, the Chief Executive of Big Screen Entertainment Group, stated that "passion, progress, and profit are our drivers now. It's all about marrying the talent in our team with the opportunities out there. This company may be 18-years-old already, but with so much energy and focus on board, it's like we're just getting started."

About Big Screen Entertainment (BSEG)

Big Screen Entertainment Group (OTC:BSEG) is a well-established distribution and production company. Built on a love for storytelling, the business launched in 2005 and has grown to specialize in production, post-production, and distribution. It continues to grow and evolve into new commercial models in an ever-changing media world.

