ForFarmers N.V.: ForFarmers announces changes in Executive Board

Lochem, 3 April 2023

ForFarmers announces changes in Executive Board



The supervisory board of ForFarmers announces that Theo Spierings has to resign from his position as CEO due to health reasons and personal circumstances. Mr. Spierings has consequently decided to terminate his one-year contract prematurely. The supervisory board has appointed co-director Pieter Wolleswinkel as CEO of ForFarmers, effective from 3 April 2023.

In addition, the supervisory board has decided to nominate Rob Kiers as member of the executive board, so that it will consist of three members again. An extraordinary general meeting of shareholders will be convened for this at short notice.

Theo Spierings was appointed to member and CEO Of the executive board of ForFarmers on 17 January 2023 for the duration of one year. Jan van Nieuwenhuizen, chairman of the supervisory board: “We sincerely regret that Theo is forced to resign from his position. In recent months, he has emphasized important aspects in the implementation of the revised strategy that was announced at the end of last year. His knowledge and experience in the field of sustainability and transformation have been valuable in this regard. We thank Theo for his input and wish him all the best."

“Pieter Wolleswinkel, already a member of the executive board and responsible for ForFarmers Netherlands, has temporarily assumed CEO duties in the past year and has proven himself as a solid director. With the appointment of Pieter as CEO, we are securing continuity, expertise and international experience in the executive board. We are also nominating Rob Kiers as a member of the executive board, again an appointment from our own ranks. In his position as Director M&A and Strategy, we have come to know Rob as a driven professional. We are convinced that he fits perfectly in the management team under Pieter's leadership", says Jan van Nieuwenhuizen.



This press release contains information that qualifies as inside information within the meaning of Article 7 paragraph 1 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.





