OSS Demonstrates Rigel Solution using TMGcore’s EdgeBox-X for Edge Applications at Sea-Air-Space Conference

ESCONDIDO, Calif., April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Stop Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OSS), a leader in AI Transportable compute and storage solutions at the edge, and TMGcore, Inc., the innovation leader in immersion cooling technology solutions, will demonstrate a technologically disruptive two-phase liquid immersion-cooled version of the OSS Rigel Edge Supercomputer at the Sea-Air-Space 2023 (SAS) conference being held today through April 5 in National Harbor, MD.

This demonstration combines OSS’s Rigel, the world’s most compact rugged supercomputer for military applications, with TMGcore’s smallest two-phase immersion solution, EdgeBox-X (EB-X). The demonstration will show a single Rigel within the tank. However, EB-X can support up to four of OSS’s supercomputers and high-speed 200Gb/s networking within its 34 inches by 23 inches by 53 inches form factor.

The OSS Rigel platform has been making strong inroads with some of the largest U.S. prime contractors and directly with the DoD. Its performance and compactness enable large scale, multi-workload, AI inference and autonomous applications in virtually any vehicle in the armed services.

The two companies plan to continue innovating for edge deployments by decreasing the ultimate EB-X size to increase its applicability within the AI Transportable market.

“We look forward to demonstrating the world's first two-phase liquid immersion cooled supercomputer for AI Transportables at SAS,” said Jim Ison, chief product officer of OSS. “In the EdgeBox-X, Rigel can now offer breakthrough levels of operating efficiency, compactness and ruggedness, along with a greatly reduced electronic signature, and further deliver performance without compromise.”

“The demonstration will also show the concept of smaller immersion-cooled tanks,” added Ison. “We expect to eventually see solutions that will be small enough for applications like military drones and surveillance aircraft, replacing older technologies like VPX, and which would be more suitable for use by a modern, AI-assisted military.”

TMGcore’s immersion-cooled technology solutions utilize non-conductive, chemically inert, non-corrosive fluids. These liquids are similar to water and fully immerse products like Rigel, where the liquid’s boiling point properties remove the heat from the electronics efficiently without the use of large heat sinks, fans, or liquid pumps. The absence of heat sinks allows for very compact rugged platforms and helps provide high performance in small form factors, which are key product features for the AI Transportables space.

This two-phase liquid immersion cooling technology solution enables the Rigel to operate at data center-class computing levels not otherwise achievable at the edge. Two-phase immersion cooling is substantially more thermally efficient compared to traditional air-conduction cooling, while also making Rigel more rugged due to the shock and vibration-dampening effects of the fluid. The absence of fans and heatsinks allows the overall system size, power consumption, and noise level to be dramatically reduced.



More information about the TMGcore and OSS EB-X Rigel Edge Supercomputer solution can be found in a recent OSS blog post.

“TMGcore has developed our EdgeBox series of platforms to enable the delivery of advanced compute architectures at the edge,” said Seamus Egan, vice president of government integrated solutions of TMGcore. “Our innovative two-phase liquid immersion cooling EdgeBox produces an orders of magnitude gain in serving demanding, rugged, edge AI inference applications with the industry leading compute density of OSS’s Rigel Edge Supercomputer.”

OSS will also showcase its specialized high-performance artificial intelligence computing solutions. These specialized platforms include customized edge servers, compute accelerators, flash storage arrays and expansion systems deployed today in critical transportable defense systems on land, air, and sea.

OSS provides unique expertise in high speed PCIe interconnect and scalable GPU compute systems, as required by the most demanding military and aerospace applications.

Visitors to SAS can see OSS AI Transportable systems at booth #847. They can also be ordered directly from OSS sales engineers at sales@onestopsystems.com.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OSS) is a global leader in AI Transportable solutions for the demanding ‘edge.’ It designs and manufactures the highest performance compute and storage products that enable rugged AI and autonomous capabilities without compromise. These hardware and software platforms bring the latest data center performance to the harsh and challenging applications, whether they are on land, sea or in the air.

OSS products include ruggedized servers, compute accelerators, flash storage arrays, and storage acceleration software. These specialized compact products are used across multiple industries and applications, including autonomous trucking and farming, as well as aircraft, drones, ships and vehicles within the defense industry.

OSS solutions address the entire AI workflow, from high-speed data acquisition to deep learning, training and large-scale inference, and have delivered many industry firsts for industrial OEM and government customers.

As the fastest growing segment of the multi-billion-dollar edge computing market, AI Transportables require—and OSS delivers—the highest level of performance in the most challenging environments without compromise.

OSS products are available directly or through global distributors. For more information, go to www.onestopsystems.com . You can also follow OSS on Twitter , YouTube , and LinkedIn .

About TMGcore

TMGcore, Inc. is the leader in the number of U.S. patents issued in the field of two-phase immersion cooling supporting its science-based high-performance computing solutions. Its mission is to develop and enable the evolution of the world’s most advanced high-performance computing solutions and, by doing so, build the foundation upon which all of humanity prospers. As The Home of Immersion™, TMGcore provides the most evolutionary commercial-grade hardware and software solutions for immersion cooling, enabling higher densities, better efficiencies, and lights out operations wherever compute is needed. TMGcore also produces single-phase immersion cooling solutions for high performance computing. In addition, TMGcore is collaborating with global leaders to design, develop, and commercialize the next generation of computing technologies. For more information, visit www.tmgcore.com.

About Sea-Air-Space

As the largest maritime exposition in the U.S., the event brings together U.S. defense industry and key military decision-makers for three days of informative educational sessions, important policy discussions and a dynamic exhibit hall floor. Hosted by the Navy League of the United States, Sea-Air-Space attracts maritime leaders from sea services around the globe.

The Navy League’s Sea-Air-Space Exposition was founded in 1965 as a means to bring the U.S. defense industrial base, private-sector U.S. companies and key military decision-makers from the sea services together for an annual innovative, educational, professional event located in the heart of Washington, D.C.

Sea-Air-Space is now the largest maritime exposition in the U.S. and continues as an invaluable extension of the Navy League’s mission of maritime policy education and sea service support. For more information, visit seaairspace.org.

Forward-Looking Statements

One Stop Systems cautions you that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company's current beliefs and expectations. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by One Stop Systems or its partners that any of our plans or expectations will be achieved, including but not limited to, the operation of the demonstration at Sea-Air-Space, fitness of the Rigel/EdgeBox solution for military or edge AI applications, the future products designed and/or released by OSS or TMGcore, the electronic signature of Rigel in the EdgeBox, or the applications for which the systems are or may be deployed. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risk and uncertainties inherent in our business, including risks described in our prior press releases and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and, except to the extent required by law, the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Media Contacts:

Katie Rivera

One Stop Systems, Inc.

Tel (760) 745-9883

Email contact

Tim Randall

CMA Media Relations

Tel (949) 432-7572

Email Contact

Investor Relations:

Ronald Both or Grant Stude

CMA Investor Relations

Tel (949) 432-7557

Email contact



