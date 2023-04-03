The International Myeloma Foundation Announces the Annual Miles for Myeloma 5K Run/Walk: 15 Years of Making a Difference in the Myeloma Community

PHILADELPHIA, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Annual Miles for Myeloma Hybrid 5K Run/Walk will once again “Redefine Being Together” on Saturday, April 29, virtually and in-person at FDR Park in Philadelphia, PA — with the common goal of finding a cure for multiple myeloma.



For the past 14 years, this 5K Run/Walk has made an important impact in the myeloma community—funding ten Brian D. Novis Research Grants through the years since its inception. The goal is to raise $80,000 this year to fund one of the International Myeloma Foundation’s (IMF) Senior Brian D. Novis Grants in 2024.

IMF Associate Director of Distinguished Events Ilana Kenville is the organizer and producer for Miles for Myeloma.

“Each year I meet the most inspirational people that attend this race. It’s such a powerful thing to have so many like-minded people in one place, all with the same goal of supporting each other. Each mile we run together inspires us all to keep fighting to find the cure for multiple myeloma,” shares Ilana.

The 15th Annual Miles for Myeloma Hybrid 5K Run/Walk will be held on Saturday, April 29, 2023, in-person in a safe environment at FDR Park in Philadelphia, PA. This year will still be a HYBRID race and participants still have the option to join virtually or in-person. The race starts at 8:00 a.m., with in-person registration opening at 6:45 a.m.

The Miles for Myeloma 5K Run/Walk will be held at scenic FDR Park, with convenient free parking. Go for a run around the picturesque lake or take a stroll on the Tribute Path.

You can also make a difference by purchasing a Tribute Path Plaque to honor or remember a loved one who is either living with myeloma, has passed away, or has touched your life in a positive way.

The Tribute Path Plaques will then be printed and displayed at our in-person event. They will also be displayed online.

You can help fundraise for the IMF once you register, or you can also make a donation. Help the IMF make a difference and find a cure for multiple myeloma. We look forward to seeing you there!

ABOUT MILES FOR MYELOMA 5K HYBRID RUN/WALK

A pillar in the Philadelphia myeloma community for the past 14 years, the Miles for Myeloma 5K Run/Walk brings patients, care partners, and doctors together with the common goal of helping find a cure for multiple myeloma. Miles for Myeloma goes beyond being a 5K Run/Walk—it has become a venue for myeloma patients to meet, seek and provide support, and be with like-minded individuals. For virtual participants, it brings a sense of being part of a wonderful community.

ABOUT THE INTERNATIONAL MYELOMA FOUNDATION

Founded in 1990, the International Myeloma Foundation (IMF) is the first and largest global foundation focusing specifically on multiple myeloma. The Foundation's reach extends to more than 525,000 members in 140 countries worldwide. The IMF is dedicated to improving the quality of life of myeloma patients while working toward prevention and a cure by focusing on four key areas: research, education, support, and advocacy. The IMF has conducted more than 250 educational seminars worldwide, maintains a world-renowned InfoLine, and in 2001, established the International Myeloma Working Group (IMWG), a collaborative research initiative focused on improving myeloma treatment options for patients. In 2012, the IMF launched the Black Swan Research Initiative®, a groundbreaking research project aimed at curing myeloma. The IMF can be reached at (800) 452-CURE (2873). The global website is www.myeloma.org.

