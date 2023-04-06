Parsons to Announce First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 3, 2023

CENTREVILLE, Va., April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN) will release first quarter 2023 financial results before the markets open on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. The company will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time that day to discuss its earnings results and strategic corporate initiatives.



Access to a webcast of the live conference call can be obtained through the Investor Relations section of the company's website (www.parsons.com). Participants should go to the website at least 15 minutes before the live event to download and install any necessary audio software.

Listeners may also participate in the conference call by dialing +1 833-634-2602 (domestic) or +1 412-902-4114 (international). No passcode is required.

A replay will be available on the company's website approximately two hours after the conference call and continuing for one year. A telephonic replay also will be available through May 10, 2023, at +1 877-344-7529 (domestic) or +1 412-317-0088 (international) and entering passcode 2235905.

About Parsons Corporation

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the national security and global infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cyber and intelligence, space and missile defense, transportation, environmental remediation, urban development, and critical infrastructure protection. Please visit Parsons.com and follow us on Linkedin and Facebook to learn how we're making an impact.

Contacts: Media Investor Relations Bernadette Miller Dave Spille Parsons Corporation Parsons Corporation +1 980.253.9781 +1 703.775.6191 Bernadette.Miller@parsons.com Dave.Spille@Parsons.com



