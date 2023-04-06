ibex Names Michael Hallowell Global Head of Sales, Strategic Verticals

WASHINGTON, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ibex (NASDAQ: IBEX), a leading global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) and customer engagement technology solutions, today announced that Michael Hallowell has joined ibex as Global Head of Sales, Strategic Verticals. Hallowell, a veteran sales leader with deep customer engagement experience in the BPO sector, will lead business development for ibex’s fast growing FinTech and HealthTech verticals, reporting to Julie Casteel, CMO and Chief Strategic Accounts Officer at ibex.



“We are thrilled that Mike has joined ibex to lead our FinTech and HealthTech verticals,” said Casteel. “Mike is a BPO pioneer and innovator with an unmatched track record of success supporting customer enablement for Fortune 500 companies. He is the ideal sales leader to help accelerate our growth and new logo sales in the FinTech and HealthTech space.”

Hallowell has been a trusted advisor to the contact center industry for over 25 years with unique insight into global trends, digital transformation and employee engagement. His experience spans across all key verticals with deep-rooted expertise in FinTech and Healthcare. Prior to joining ibex, Hallowell held sales and strategic account management leadership roles at several BPO companies, including Sykes (now Sitel), Stream Global (now Concentrix), and Expert Global Solutions (now Alorica).

“I am delighted to join the amazing team at ibex,” Hallowell added. “CX technologies and services are playing an increasingly vital role as fintech and healthcare companies look to optimize their operations to deliver a better, more personal customer experience. ibex is at the forefront of digital CX transformation and can help clients radically improve their customer experience to create deeper, more profitable relationships with their customers.”

About ibex

ibex delivers innovative business process outsourcing (BPO), smart digital marketing, online acquisition technology, and end-to-end customer engagement solutions to help companies acquire, engage, and retain valuable customers. Today, ibex operates a global CX delivery center model consisting of 34 operations facilities around the world, while deploying next-generation technology to drive superior customer experiences for many of the world’s leading companies across retail, e-commerce, healthtech, fintech, utilities and logistics.



ibex leverages its diverse global team of over 30,000 employees together with industry-leading technology, including its Wave X platform, to manage nearly 200 million critical customer interactions, adding over $2.2B in lifetime customer revenue each year and driving a truly differentiated customer experience. To learn more, visit our website at ibex.co and connect with us on LinkedIn.

