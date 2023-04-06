Prizeout and Streaks Announce Partnership to Enhance User Rewards Experience

NEW YORK, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prizeout Corp. (Prizeout), a first-in-class ad-tech company that turns cash withdrawals into growth solutions for brands, has partnered with Streaks Gaming PLC (Streaks), a leading provider of online gaming services. This collaboration will provide loyal users of Streaks with an enhanced reward experience, allowing them to earn more value when redeeming their winnings through Prizeout’s marketplace.



Streaks users can now access Prizeout’s platform to withdraw their winnings in the form of digital gift cards to their favorite brands - many of which offer added value on top of the gift card amount. Upon withdrawal approval, gift cards are delivered instantly and cost the user no transaction fees. Prizeout has relationships with 1,000+ national and local merchants, ensuring that users always see a personalized selection of established brands they know and frequent and new brands they are sure to love.

"We're incredibly excited to join forces with Prizeout,” said Mark Rutledge, CEO of Streaks. “Their unique withdrawal method aligns perfectly with our mission to provide users with the most enjoyable and rewarding gaming experience possible. This partnership allows us to offer even greater value to our users, making their gaming journey with Streaks all the more compelling."

David Metz, Founder and CEO of Prizeout, shared, “We’re thrilled to be live with Streaks and helping their users get more for their winnings. Together, we demonstrate how to deliver exceptional value and experiences to the gaming community.”

Prizeout has been live with Streaks as of April 1st. New users can get started with Streaks by visiting https://playstreaks.com/ .

About Prizeout:

Prizeout is an ad-tech company that works across the gaming, banking/credit union/neobank, crypto, gig economy, payroll & finance industries to turn cash withdrawals into a growth solution for e-commerce & retail businesses. Through exclusive partnerships, Prizeout offers users unprecedented access to bonus offers on popular and emerging brand favorites while providing them with a fast, secure, and curated experience. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York City. For more information about Prizeout, please visit prizeout.com .

About Streaks Gaming PLC:

Streaks Gaming PLC is a GPT-driven conversational gaming platform targeting customers in the emerging US sports betting market. The company offers a wide range of contests and predictions for sports and esports fans. With a user-friendly platform, cutting-edge technology, and a commitment to providing a seamless and enjoyable gaming experience, Streaks Gaming PLC is becoming a trusted and respected name in the industry.