ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.
|Date
|Total repurchased shares
|Weighted average price
|Total repurchased value
|03-Apr-23
|13,954
|€619.16
|€8,639,757
|04-Apr-23
|13,960
|€618.89
|€8,639,690
|05-Apr-23
|14,243
|€606.58
|€8,639,461
|06-Apr-23
|14,275
|€605.25
|€8,640,011
|07-Apr-23
|- *
|-
|-
* Markets closed
ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 10 November 2022, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buybacks
This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).
