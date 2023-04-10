Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Sets Another Annual Sales Record

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts, the nation’s leading family camping, glamping, and outdoor entertainment franchise with over 75 locations in the U.S. and Canada, is entering the 2023 season after setting another all-time revenue record in 2022. For the 16th consecutive year, the Jellystone Park brand increased its annual revenues, boosted by an increase in both same-park sales and new locations.



Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts are renowned for featuring non-stop, family-oriented fun and attractions that includes pools, water slides, mini golf, wagon rides, foam parties, up-close fun with the Yogi Bear characters, and glamping-style accommodations.

Last year, total revenues grew by 12.2% with same-park sales up 2.7%. Over the last two years, revenues at the average Jellystone Park location have grown by 55%, with average park sales now topping $3 million.

“At the time, 2021 was by far the brand’s biggest year ever,” said Rob Schutter, president of franchisor Camp Jellystone. “Continuing to grow same-park sales in 2022, especially during such a challenging environment, was a major accomplishment. Last year’s revenue achievement was the direct result of our franchisees’ hard work and their commitment to delivering families unforgettable vacation experiences.”

Schutter noted that ancillary revenues again contributed significantly to franchisees’ top lines. Golf cart rentals, retail store purchases, paid activities, and paid character experiences were up 18% over 2021. Cabin and glamping rental revenues grew 6% while RV site revenues increased 10%.

Last year, a total of nine new Jellystone Park locations opened in Maine, Michigan, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Texas, and Virginia. Several Jellystone Park locations are now operated by new owners who are adding new attractions, accommodations, activities, and character experiences to their locations. The brand’s first location in Utah is slated to open this summer.

“Our continued strong performance, despite the inflationary pressures impacting all households, demonstrates the value Jellystone Park delivers to families looking to have fun and create lasting memories,” Schutter said. “Families in general continue to prioritize experiencing the outdoors, and those with children view glamping and camping as more cost-effective choices than other vacation options.”

About Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park™ Camp-Resorts

With more than 75 locations across the United States and Canada, Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts feature fun attractions such as pools and water slides, non-stop family activities, up-close fun with Yogi Bear characters, and glamping-style accommodations. For more information about Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts, please visit www.jellystonepark.com. For information on franchising opportunities, please visit www.jellystonefranchise.com. Camp Jellystone is part of Sun Outdoors’ family of brands.

About Sun Outdoors

Sun Outdoors is a leader in outdoor hospitality and is committed to its mission of offering guests exceptional and transformative outdoor experiences. With more than 170 locations across the U.S. and Ontario, Canada, Sun Outdoors offers guests several ways to stay: from RV sites to vacation rentals, from tent camping to glamping, whether they stay for a weekend, season, or longer. Visit www.sunoutdoors.com to learn more.

Multimedia here: https://www.campjellystone.com/pressroom/

Contact:

Ritter Communications, Brad Ritter

BRitter@bradritter.com

740.815.1892