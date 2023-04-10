Building Futures Scholarship Program Awards $37,500 to Residents and Team Members’ Children

Denver, Colorado, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YES Communities’ Building Futures Scholarship Program increased the 2023 awards to $37,500 in scholarships for residents and team members’ children nationwide to nurture academic success.

Now in its fourth year of operation, the Building Futures Scholarship Program awards fifteen select recipients with $2,500 scholarships to pursue secondary education needs. Scholarship applicants are evaluated on their voluntary commitment to serving the local community, along with their academic achievements. The recipients are selected and announced in July.

Through a partnership with Arrupe Jesuit, one scholarship is awarded annually to a local Denver area student who earns class credit while working at YES through a work-study program.

“It is immensely fulfilling to see the Building Futures program grow year after year. I’m proud to help YES invest in the success of the next generation of students,” said Jean Gonzales, Vice President of Human Resources at YES Communities.

Since the launch of the Building Futures Scholarship in 2020, the number of scholarships awarded has increased year after year to meet resident and team member demand. YES Communities remains committed to fueling education achievement of residents and team members’ children.

“For future applicants, do not miss this opportunity. Take advantage of these opportunities because the people around you want to see you succeed,” said Saray S., a winner of the 2022 Building Futures Scholarship.

The deadline for residents to apply is June 1, 2023. For more details, visit https://yescommunities.com/buildingfutures.

