Beam Global Receives Multi-Million Dollar Battery Module Order for an Industrial Product Line

SAN DIEGO, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Global , (Nasdaq: BEEM , BEEMW), the leading provider of innovative sustainable products and technologies for electric vehicle (EV) charging, energy storage, energy security and outdoor media, announced a multi-million dollar battery module order from a material handling industry leader. The battery modules include Beam’s patented thermal management technology for superior safety, higher energy density, broader operating temperature range and longer life.



“Electrification and robotics in factories, warehouses and industrial settings are making organizations’ supply chains cleaner, safer and more efficient,” said Beam Global CEO Desmond Wheatley. “Beam AllCell energy storage solutions are the ideal choice for the superior performance that our customers demand and deliver. Industrial automation and electrification are accelerating, driving increased opportunities for our storage solutions across a broad range of industries. This order is a continuation of, and fits perfectly with, our plan to operate at the intersection of clean energy and transportation.”

Beam AllCell™ energy storage solutions use patented PCC™ technology that enables more power in a smaller, lighter battery. The advanced thermal management capabilities of PCC™ technology also mitigate thermal runaway propagation, delivering superior safety and the ability to operate efficiently in hot and cold environments.

The Emerging Trends in Supply Chain report from the U.S. Environment Protection Agency (EPA) indicates that organizations’ supply chains often account for more than 90 percent of their greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, when taking into account their overall climate impacts. Industrial automation and industrial electrification are key trends shaping the global energy transition to cleaner manufacturing and a cleaner supply chain. The advent of artificial intelligence (AI) and automation has created new material handling market subsegments for automated guided vehicles (AGVs) and automated storage-and-retrieval systems (ASRS), both of which are growing at a much faster rate than traditional material handling subsegments. According to McKinsey, multiple factors are contributing to the rise of electrification including cost reduction opportunities and a regulatory environment which is increasingly mandating zero emissions operations.

About Beam Global

Beam Global is a clean technology leader providing innovative, sustainable products and technologies for electric vehicle (EV) charging, energy storage, energy security and outdoor media. Core platforms include Beam EV ARC™ and Solar Tree® sustainable EV charging systems, Beam AllCell™ high-performance energy storage solutions, energy resiliency and disaster preparedness products and a deep patent library.

Beam EV ARC™ EV charging infrastructure systems support any quality brand EV charging service equipment, and Beam AllCell™ battery solutions power micro-mobility, terrestrial EVs, aviation, maritime and recreational vehicles as well as stationery and energy-security platforms.

Beam develops, patents, designs, engineers and manufactures unique and advanced clean mobility solutions that protect the environment, save customers time and money, empower communities and keep people moving. Based in San Diego and Chicago, the company produces Made-in-America products with the mission to Lead the World to Clean Mobility. Beam Global is listed on Nasdaq under the symbols BEEM and BEEMW. For more information visit BeamForAll.com, LinkedIn, YouTube and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

This Beam Global Press Release may contain forward-looking statements. All statements in this Press Release other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally accompanied by terms or phrases such as “estimate,” “project,” “predict,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “plan,” “intend,” “seek,” “goal,” “will,” “should,” “may,” or other words and similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or results.

Media Contact:

Next PR

+1 813-526-1195

Press@BeamForAll.com

Investor Relations:

Core IR

+1 516-222-2560

IR@BeamForAll.com