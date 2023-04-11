Dataiku Achieves Google Cloud Ready - AlloyDB Designation

New York, NY, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dataiku, the platform for Everyday AI, is proud to announce that it has achieved a Google Cloud Ready - AlloyDB designation. With seamless integration capabilities between Dataiku and AlloyDB, customers can now unlock the full potential of their AI solutions and derive more value from their data, accelerating insights and driving business success.

Dataiku had previously achieved the Google Cloud - Ready designation for BigQuery, and the company's commitment to integrating with Google Cloud's technology is further demonstrated through this recent recognition.

To achieve the AlloyDB designation, Dataiku's analytics and AI platform underwent a rigorous three-phase validation process from Google Cloud engineering teams. The process included running a series of data integration tests and achieving strong results against benchmarks, working closely with partners to fill any gaps, and confirming documentation that improves deployments for mutual customers.

“We’re pleased to validate Dataiku's support for AlloyDB with the Google Cloud Ready - AlloyDB designation,” said Ritika Suri, Director, Technology Partnerships at Google Cloud. “Achieving this designation indicates that Dataiku's platform has been validated by Google Cloud to deliver a unique customer experience, enabling organizations to unlock the full potential of their AI solutions and derive more value from their data.”

“We are honored to be one of the AI/ML partners to achieve the AlloyDB designation, another exciting milestone in our relationship,” said Abhijit Madhugiri, VP of Global Technology Alliances at Dataiku. "This recognition from Google Cloud is a testament to our platform's capabilities and reinforces our investment to make it easier for anyone to derive value from Everyday AI. We look forward to deepening our work with Google Cloud to deliver even more value to our mutual customers."

To learn more about how to deploy Dataiku on Google Cloud, check out the 3 Steps to Deploy Dataiku for GCP blog article or listen to the Dataiku episode of the Google Cloud Podcast.

About Dataiku

Dataiku is the platform for Everyday AI that allows companies to leverage one central solution to design, deploy, govern, and manage AI and analytics applications. Since its founding in 2013, the company has been the leader in democratizing data and empowering organization-wide collaboration. Today, more than 500 companies worldwide use Dataiku to integrate and streamline their use of data, analytics, and AI, driving diverse use cases from fraud detection and customer churn prevention, to predictive maintenance and supply chain optimization. Stay connected with us on our blog, Twitter (@dataiku) and on LinkedIn.

