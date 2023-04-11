BROAD ARROW GROUP ANNOUNCES LINEUP OF PRIVATE SALES CARS ON OFFER AT INAUGURAL TECHNO CLASSICA ESSEN STAND THIS 12 - 16 APRIL

Grosse Pointe, MI, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broad Arrow Group (BAG), a Hagerty (NYSE: HGTY) company, is pleased to share the lineup of 10 investment grade collector cars that will be showcased at the inaugural Broad Arrow Group stand at Techno Classica Essen this 12 - 16 April in Essen, Germany (Hall 1, Stand 324). The debut presentation will be managed by newly announced Director of Germany and Car Specialist Bastian Voigt. Standout automotive highlights to be displayed include the Pegasus White 1967 Toyota 2000 GT, offered at 890.000 €.

Sold new in Japan in 1967, the first year of production, this example, chassis number 10164, was ordered in Pegasus White with a black upholstered interior. Like the majority of 2000 GTs, it is a right-hand drive car as most of the cars were sold in Japan. The car remained in Japan until 2013, where it is understood to have had only two owners. It was then sold to the UK, where it had one enthusiast owner, before being sold to its current German owner in 2015. The car has its original numbers-matching engine and about 20 years ago it was restored in Japan and repainted in its original Pegasus White.

Another significant grand touring post war sports car that will be on offer at Essen is the 1955 Lancia Aurelia B24 Spider America, offered at 1.100.000 €, a fantastic example of Lancia’s most celebrated post war sports car. The Lancia, a recent recipient of a thorough and concours level restoration, notably also includes the highly desirable and rare hard top, a low-profile soft top, and side curtains for all weather touring.

Another exciting post war sports car to be offered for sale during the Techno Classica Essen show is this 1981 BMW M1, offered at 550.000 €, one of the final examples built and, according to BMW Classic, it was delivered new in England in January 1981. As the M1 was not available in right-hand drive, this car was, of course, a left-hand drive version, later sold to Switzerland where it was owned by a wealthy Iranian exile. The M1 was then exported to Germany in the summer of 2005 and sold to the current owner shortly thereafter. Due to its exceptional condition, the car was invited to participate in major international competition and was presented at the exclusive Salon Privé in London before being shown at Classic Days at Schloss Dyck.

Selected Additional Cars on Display Include:

1989 Porsche 911 Speedster, offered at 320.000 € - One of approximately 171 Speedsters delivered with a narrow body. Swedish delivery, in Germany since 1993, four owners from new, very well documented, includes service book, original steering wheel, with only 29,288 km

offered at 320.000 € - One of approximately 171 Speedsters delivered with a narrow body. Swedish delivery, in Germany since 1993, four owners from new, very well documented, includes service book, original steering wheel, with only 29,288 km 1991 Ferrari Testarossa , offered at 165.000 € - A single-owner example, consigned by its original German owner, extensively documented with order forms, new car invoice, and service book. Excellent condition with 37,145 km and includes toolkit and jack.

, offered at 165.000 € - A single-owner example, consigned by its original German owner, extensively documented with order forms, new car invoice, and service book. Excellent condition with 37,145 km and includes toolkit and jack. 1995 Mercedes-Benz E500 Limited, offered at 115.000 € - One of only 951 Limited examples produced (the initial production run was meant to be 500), powered by a 5.0-liter M119 32-valve V8 producing 322-horsepower, finished in Brilliant Silver Metallic (744) with a Black and Green leather interior unique to the Limited Series cars, built in conjunction with Porsche, displaying just over 51,500 km. The quintessential ‘wolf in sheep's clothing’ sport sedan.

Bastian Voigt, Senior Car Specialist and Director of Germany, on the forthcoming Essen show: “I am very much looking forward to the Broad Arrow Group debut here in Germany at the upcoming Techno Classica Essen show. We have assembled an outstanding group of 10 collector cars, many of which are being offered publicly for the first time in many years and I look forward to welcoming interested clients to visit with the team at our stand.”

Bastian recently joined the Broad Arrow team, bringing with him an extensive book of business, a wealth of industry knowledge, and a passion for building the BAG organization in Continental Europe. While his focus is on the top models of the major European sports car brands, over the years he has sold many of the most exciting cars in the world. From vintage Bentleys to classics such as the Mercedes-Benz 300 SL, BMW 507, Aston Martin DB5, and modern supercars like the Porsche 959S and a Ferrari Enzo. Bastian also has extensive experience with single-owner collections and estate settlement and is delighted to share his comprehensive experience with interested clients. Bastian is based in Verl (33415), Germany located close to Bielefeld, NRW, and travels extensively throughout Europe to visit with clients.

Techno Classica Essen will open to the public on 12 April and run through 16 April 2023. Broad Arrow Group will have 10 collector cars on display (Hall 1, Stand 324) and available for private purchase and those who have not yet met Bastian will have ample opportunity throughout the course of the show week. Should one wish to set an appointment in advance, Bastian can be contacted via email at bastian.voigt@broadarrowgroup.com or via his mobile at +49 151 263 78 269.

