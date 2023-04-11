Mitratech Acquires Circa and Trakstar, Unifying Top Technology Platforms Through Continued Investment in HR Compliance & Talent Strategy

AUSTIN, Texas, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mitratech, a leading global provider of legal, compliance, and HR software, today announces the expansion of its Human Resources portfolio of solutions through the acquisition of two technology companies: Circa, a market-leading Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs (OFCCP) and Diversity Equity and Inclusion (DEI) software provider; and Trakstar, a best-in-class talent acquisition, development, and performance management solution.



These acquisitions mark the next step in Mitratech’s emergence as a leader in HR compliance and talent strategy, augmenting the company’s existing portfolio of award-winning I-9 compliance, background screening, employee onboarding, and policy management solutions. Investment in technologies like Circa and Trakstar continue to be the driving force behind Mitratech’s vision to help organizations deliver world-class, end-to-end employee experiences — from the time a candidate accesses a job posting through their hiring, onboarding, and continued growth and development.



“Both Circa and Trakstar are perfect complements to the existing Mitratech platform, and champions of the markets where we see our HR portfolio expanding,” said Mike Williams, CEO, Mitratech. “Having the ability to intentionally source and recruit underrepresented individuals, as well as analyze and report on labor and compensation data, is critical in today's job market and fundamental to organization's retention strategies – and Circa is a standout in this regard. Layer in the deep workforce analytics, performance management, and learning and development offered by Trakstar, and organizations are now empowered with integrated technologies for optimizing the performance of organizations, teams, and individuals.”

As the shifting global environment continues to unveil new opportunities to solve the compliance, cost, and efficiency challenges of today's HR teams, Mitratech is doubling down on its comprehensive platform approach to help clients safeguard business continuity and elevate their talent management strategies. The combined power and expertise of these leading companies will deliver a flexible solution suite for HR teams of any size or complexity.

About Mitratech

Mitratech is a proven global technology partner for corporate legal, risk, compliance, and HR professionals seeking to maximize productivity, control expense, and mitigate risk by deepening organizational alignment, increasing visibility, and spurring collaboration across an enterprise. Mitratech serves over 10,000 organizations worldwide spanning more than 160 countries.

About Circa

Milwaukee-based Circa is a catalyst for 21st-century companies to build high-performing diverse teams based on research that shows companies want to shift from diversity as a program to diversity as a business strategy. The companies’ robust portfolio of software solutions and unparalleled industry expertise give employers the tools and knowledge they need to radically change how they approach talent acquisition and management. The company was founded in 1994, has 5,000+ customers, 15,500 community partner relationships, and in 2022 posted 8M+ jobs through its network of 600+ online employment websites.

About Trakstar

Trakstar believes people are happier and healthier when they know their work matters. Trusted by over 3,000 customers like Dyson, Ben & Jerry’s, and Make A Wish, the Trakstar platform provides a powerful suite of solutions that equip HR teams with next-generation talent acquisition, training, and performance management technology. Trakstar has spent 20 years architecting data-backed tools to provide custom insights for every stage of the employee lifecycle.

