AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report March 2023

| Source: Association of Equipment Manufacturers Association of Equipment Manufacturers

Milwaukee, Wisconsin, UNITED STATES

Milwaukee, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

 March YTD - MarchBeginning
Inventory
 20232022%Chg 20232022%ChgMar 2023
2WD Farm Tractors        
 < 40 HP14,56016,978-14.2 31,28839,175-20.1111,353
 40 < 100 HP4,7555,389-11.8 12,04713,539-11.034,727
 100+ HP1,8571,978-6.1 5,2104,9525.28,975
 Total 2WD Farm Tractors21,17224,345-13.0 48,54557,666-15.8155,055
4WD Farm Tractors414201106.0 89859650.7520
Total Farm Tractors21,58624,546-12.1 49,44358,262-15.1155,575
Self-Prop Combines50934647.1 1,514751101.61,256

The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment.  Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-share-statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports. Attention Media: To speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Sandra Mason at smason@aem.org.

Restricted Information from the Association of Equipment Manufacturers

 

        








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Equipment Manufacturing
                            
                            
                                Construction
                            
                            
                                Agriculture
                            
                            
                                Retirement
                            
                            
                                Succession
                            
                            
                                Workforce
                            
                            
                                Business Intelligence
                            
                            
                                Manufacturing
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data