NUMERATOR MONTHLY RETAIL SALES REPORT: MARCH PROJECTED RETAIL SALES UP 1.2% VERSUS FEBRUARY*

CHICAGO, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the Numerator Retail Sales Report, projected retail sales (excluding motor vehicle & parts and gasoline stations) were $514 billion in March 2023, up 1.2% from the previous month and up 7.6% compared with March 2022 on a seasonally adjusted basis.

Numerator, a data and technology company providing insights into consumer behavior, has released its monthly Numerator Retail Sales Report, an advance projection of the US Census Bureau’s monthly retail and food services sales report. Both Numerator and the US Census Bureau adjust for seasonal variation and holiday and trading-day differences, but not for price changes.

In March 2023, only one sector, health & personal care stores, showed a decline in retail sales from the prior month. All other sectors showed an increase in retail sales from the prior month: furniture & home furnishing stores; electronics & appliance stores; building material & garden equipment & supplies dealers; food & beverage stores; clothing & clothing accessories stores; sporting goods, hobby, musical instrument, & book stores; general merchandise retailers; miscellaneous store retailers; nonstore retailers (e-commerce); and food services & drinking places. The continued strength of retail sales, increasing from already high levels, suggests US consumers remain resilient.

The Numerator Retail Sales Report is produced and published by Numerator under the leadership of Numerator Chief Economist, Dr. Leo Feler. The report uses Numerator’s first-party and real-time consumer data, aligned with the methodology the US Census Bureau uses for its Advance Monthly Sales for Retail and Food Services report.

* Projected sales excluding motor vehicle & parts and gasoline stations

ABOUT THE NUMERATOR RETAIL SALES REPORT



The Numerator Retail Sales Report is a monthly report on retail and food services sales, by Kind of Business, derived from Numerator’s first-party and real-time consumer data. Numerator is a leading provider of single-sourced, unbiased, and first-party consumer data in the US that is widely used by leading CPG brands, retailers, Wall Street, and media to gain insight into consumer behavior and economic dynamics.

For the Numerator Retail Sales Report, Numerator processes its data according to the methodology used by the US Census Bureau to create its Advance Monthly Sales for Retail and Food Services report, published around the middle of each month. The Numerator Retail Sales Report is not necessarily representative of how Numerator conducts its own in-platform reporting for retail sales; rather, it is constructed in an attempt to match the US Census Bureau’s report.

The Numerator Retail Sales Report provides a continually improving advance projection of retail and food services sales. Each month, Numerator obtains additional information on how closely its advance estimates match the US Census Bureau’s report, and it adjusts the model accordingly to improve accuracy for future reports.

ABOUT NUMERATOR

Numerator is a data and technology company bringing speed and scale to consumer research. Numerator blends first-party data from over 1 million US households with advanced technology to provide insight into consumer behavior. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Numerator has over 2,000 employees worldwide, and 80 of the top 100 CPG brands are Numerator clients.

DISCLAIMER

The Numerator Retail Sales Report has been prepared for informational purposes only, without any express or implied warranty of any kind, including warranties of accuracy, completeness, or fitness for any particular purpose. The information contained in or provided from or through this report is not intended to provide, and should not be relied upon for, financial advice, investment advice, trading advice, or any other advice. Numerator shall have no liability to any person or entity for any loss or damage resulting from the use of or reliance on the above-mentioned information.

