Vicor to present high-performance modular power conversion solutions for xEVs at WCX 2023

ANDOVER, Mass., April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the automotive industry rapidly moves toward fully electric vehicles with higher-voltage and higher power requirements, power system design engineers are looking for power conversion solutions that have high density, low weight and are scalable across platforms.



Vicor will present four papers at the premiere global automotive engineering event, World Congress Experience 2023 (WCX™) in Detroit on April 18 – 20, describing innovative approaches to xEV power conversion using its high-density, scalable, modular power system technology.

The Vicor papers are:

• Reducing Range Anxiety by Reducing Harness Weight Using Power Modules

Presented by: Nicolas Richard, Director Automotive Sales and Field Applications, Vicor EMEA

•

Managing High-Voltage Line Ripple Rejection with High-Bandwidth DC-DC converters Presented by: Haris Muhedinovic, Automotive Principal Field Applications Engineer, Vicor

Ranya Badawi, Power Converter Engineer, General Motors

Contributor: Steve Wybo, Technical Specialist, Power Electronics, General Motors • The Transition to 800V Electric Vehicles: Bidirectional Conversion Between 800V and 400V

Presented by: Matt Jenks, North American Director of Automotive, Vicor

• Building Redundancy in an Electrical System that Power 400V or 800V Electric Vehicles

Presented by: Patrick Kowalyk, Automotive Principal Field Applications Engineer, Vicor

About WCX

The WCX™ World Congress Experience is where the engineering community convenes on mobility’s biggest hurdles from mass deployment of electric vehicles to developmental timelines for autonomous vehicles to understating of global supply chain constraints impacting the automotive industry. World Congress Experience is an event of the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE).

About Vicor

Vicor is the leader in high-performance power modules, enabling customer innovation with easy-to-deploy modular power system solutions for power delivery networks that provide the highest density and efficiency from source to point-of-load. We continuously advance the density, efficiency and power delivery capabilities of our power modules by staying on the forefront of distribution architectures, conversion topologies and packaging technology. Vicor serves customers in high-performance computing, industrial equipment, automotive and aerospace and defense markets. With over 40 years of experience in designing, developing and manufacturing power modules for demanding markets, the Vicor patented, high-frequency DC-DC power conversion technology is ideally suited for the automotive market.

