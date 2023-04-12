Yomi Robotic Platform’s New Bone Reduction Feature Launches Commercially

MIAMI, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neocis ®, manufacturer of Yomi ® and the global leader in robot-assisted dental surgery, announced today the official market launch of the platform’s bone reduction module . Cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in November of 2022, this latest offering from Neocis enables dental professionals to use Yomi to precisely plan bone reduction (using a patient’s CT scan) and then execute the treatment plan with the help of robotic guidance.



Yomi, the first and only FDA-cleared robotic system for dental surgery, assists clinicians in planning and operative phases of dental implant placement via interactive digital planning (using YomiPlan ™ software) and haptic guidance of surgical instrumentation. The Yomi platform, which received a prized Cellerant Best of Class Technology Award last summer, has helped general dentists and specialists place more than 28,000 implants and perform upwards of 16,000 robot-guided cases. Every ten minutes a dental implant is placed robotically, according to current data from Neocis.

Alveoloplasty is a common dental procedure during which the surface of a patient’s alveolar bone is reshaped and reduced to prepare a foundation for a full-arch restoration. Achieving a smooth, level ridge with enough room for a prosthesis contributes to predictable, long-lasting outcomes. Yomi’s bone reduction module, Neocis’ 14th FDA clearance, is designed to help clinical teams throughout the planning and intraoperative phases of this procedure, so they can perform complex full-arch cases with confidence and efficiency.

“I’ve been doing full-mouth reconstruction for a long time, and I can say that Yomi takes bone reduction to the next level,” said Dr. Sanju Jose, a periodontist in the Baltimore-Washington metropolitan area and one of the first clinicians in the country to use this new feature in a live surgical setting. “After just a few cases, I knew this functionality would be a game-changer for us. Every time my team uses Yomi for ridge reduction, we look at each other and say, ‘this is amazing.’”

Robot-guided alveoloplasty is a novel approach that avoids some of the drawbacks associated with traditional surgical methods. Yomi physically prevents the user from moving the cutting bur beyond the precise reduction boundaries defined in the treatment plan and provides a clear virtual reference of how much bone has been removed. Unlike physical guides, robotic assistance enables intraoperative treatment modifications, allows for unobstructed visualization, irrigation, and palpation of the surgical site, and doesn’t require the clinician to reflect large flaps, which helps maintain blood supply to the bone.

“Yomi saves me a bunch of time by allowing me to precisely plan every dimension of the reduction volume for each patient,” said Dr. Scott Clayhold, an oral and maxillofacial surgeon in the Seattle area. “Then, I have the clinical flexibility to take the bur where I want, knowing that Yomi will prevent me from going beyond the boundaries I’ve set in my plan. That’s the beauty of robot-guided surgery.”

To learn more about the Yomi system and this new clinical offering, visit neocis.com/bone-reduction .

About Yomi

The Yomi robotic system is a computerized robotic navigational system intended to provide assistance in both the planning (preoperative) and the surgical (intraoperative) phases of dental implantation surgery. The system provides software to preoperatively plan dental implantation procedures and provides robotic navigational guidance of the surgical instruments. The system can also be used for planning and performing guided bone reduction (also known as alveoloplasty) of the mandible and/or maxilla. Yomi is intended for use in partially edentulous and fully edentulous adult patients who qualify for dental implants.

Since 2016, Yomi has been helping clinicians around the country plan and place dental implants with a high level of precision and efficiency, so they can operate with confidence, expand their practices, and deliver an excellent patient experience. The platform has assisted in the placement of more than 28,000 implants. Visit neocis.com to learn more about Yomi or schedule a hands-on demo.

About Neocis

Neocis is transforming dental surgery with robotics. The company collaborates closely with leading clinicians to develop innovative technologies that help advance patient care and improve quality of life. Based in Miami, Neocis is venture-backed with funding from Intuitive Ventures , DFJ Growth , Mithril Capital Management , Norwest Venture Partners , Vivo Capital , Section 32 , and surgical robotics pioneer Fred Moll. For more information, visit neocis.com .