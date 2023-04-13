English Swedish

Stockholm, April 13, 2023

Shareholders of BTS Group AB (publ) are hereby invited to attend the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Friday, May 12th, 2023, at 2pm, at the company’s offices on Grevgatan 34, 5th floor, Stockholm.

Shareholders who wish to participate must be registered in the share register kept by Euroclear Sweden AB on Thursday, May 4th, 2023, and register with BTS Group AB no later than Friday, May 5th, 2023. The notification is made either in writing to BTS Group AB, Grevgatan 34, SE-114 53 Stockholm, Sweden, by e-mail to ir@bts.com or by phone (+468 587 07000).

Upon notification, the shareholder must state the name, personal identity number or corporate identity number, address, telephone number and registered shareholding. Proxies, registration certificates and other authorization documents must be available at the general meeting, and should, to facilitate entry to the meeting, be submitted to the company no later than Friday, May 5th, 2023. A power of attorney may not be older than 1 year, unless the power of attorney is valid longer (but not more than 5 years). The company provides proxy forms on the company's website (www.bts.com) and sends these free of charge to the shareholders who request it and state their postal address.

Shareholders who have chosen to register their shares in the name of a trustee must, to participate in the meeting, temporarily re-register their shares through the trustees' care in their own name with Euroclear Sweden AB. The presentation of the general meeting share register, as of the record date, i.e. Thursday May 4th, 2023, will take into account voting rights registrations that have been made no later than Monday May 8th, 2023. This means that the shareholder should inform their trustee well in advance of this date.

Draft agenda

Opening of the Annual General Meeting Election of the chairman of the meeting Establishment and approval of the electoral register Election of one or two people who adjust the minutes Examination of whether the meeting has been duly convened Approval of agenda Presentation of the annual report and the auditors’ report, as well as the consolidated financial statements and the auditors’ report on the consolidated financial statements for 2022, as well as the board of directors’ renumeration report as per chapter 8, 53 a § The Companies Act and the auditor’s statement as per chapter 8, 54 § The Companies Act Resolutions regarding adoption of the income statement and the balance sheet as well as the consolidated income statement and the consolidated balance sheet appropriation of BTS’ profit in accordance with the adopted balance sheet discharge from liability of the members of the board of directors and the president approval of the board of directors’ renumeration report Determination of the number of members and deputy members of the board of directors and auditors Determination of the fees payable to the board of directors and auditors Election of board of directors and chairman of the board of directors Election of auditor Resolution regarding the board of directors’ proposal on authorization to resolve on issue Closing of the meeting

PROPOSED RESOLUTIONS

The nomination committee´s proposed decisions

The nomination committee is composed of Anders Dahl (representing Henrik Ekelund), Johan Lannebo (representing Lannebo Fonder), Stefan af Petersens (shareholder), and Henrik Ekelund (chairman of the board). Anders Dahl has acted as chairman of the nomination committee.

The nomination committee proposes the following in relation to items 2, 9-12:

Election of the chairman for the Meeting (item 2)

Chairman of the board, Henrik Ekelund, is proposed as chairman of the AGM, or in his absence the person appointed by the CEO instead.

Determination of the number of members and deputy members of the board of directors and auditors (item 9)

Five ordinary members of the board of directors and one deputy member, and one auditor without deputy.

Determination of the fees payable to the board of directors and auditors (item 10)

It is proposed that total fees of SEK 1 655,000, equal to previous year, are to be paid to members of the board of directors, whereof SEK 500,000 to the chairman of the board of directors and SEK 225,000 to each of the other members. Fees to the deputy are proposed to be SEK 55,000. Total fees of SEK 200,000 shall be paid for committee work.

Fees to the auditor are proposed to be paid according to approved invoice.

Election of board of directors and chairman of the board of directors (item 11)

Re-election of Mariana Burenstam Linder, Henrik Ekelund, Stefan Gardefjord, Reinhold Geijer, and Anna Söderblom is proposed. Re-election of Olivia Ekelund as deputy member is proposed. Re-election of Henrik Ekelund as chairman of the board is proposed.

Election of auditor (item 12)

In accordance with the audit committee´s recommendation, re-election of the registered auditing firm Öhrlings PricewaterhouseCoopers AB (PwC) is proposed for the period until the end of the AGM 2024.

The board of directors’ proposed resolutions

Dividend (item 8 b)

The board of directors proposes for the financial year 2022 a dividend of SEK 5,40 per share, divided into two payouts of SEK 2,70 each. Proposed record day for the first dividend payment of SEK 2,70 is Tuesday, May 16th, 2023, and the proposed record day for the second dividend payment of SEK 2,70 is Wednesday, November 15th, 2023. Provided that the AGM approves the board of director’s proposal, the first dividend payment is expected to be disbursed by Euroclear Sweden AB starting on Monday, May 22nd, 2023, followed by the second dividend payment starting on Monday, November 20th, 2023.

Approval of renumeration report (item 8 d)

The board of directors proposes that the AGM approves the remuneration report prepared by the board of directors for 2022.

The Board's proposal for authorization to decide on issue (item 13)

The board of directors proposes that the AGM authorize the board of directors, on one or more occasions and until the next Annual General Meeting, to resolve on issuing – in deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights – a maximum of 1 200,000 new B shares or of convertibles exchangeable for a maximum of 1 200,000 new B shares. The board of directors shall also be able to make decisions in such cases when contributions can take place with assets other than cash (non-cash considerations) or with right of set-off or otherwise subject to conditions.

The share capital may not increase by more than SEK 400,000 in total.

The purpose of the authorization, and the reason for the deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, is to be able to carry out acquisitions and to then also be able to set off such purchase price receivable that has arisen from the acquisition.

For a valid decision, shareholders with at least two-thirds of both the votes cast and the shares represented at the meeting shall assist the resolution.

SHARES AND VOTES

At the time of this convening notice, the total number of shares in the company was 19,374,347 shares, whereof 853,800 were Class A shares and 18,520,547 were Class B shares. The total number of votes in the company amounts to 27,912,347.

DOCUMENTS

The annual report and the auditors’ report as well as the board of director’s and the nomination committee's complete proposals for resolutions as above, the board of directors’ renumeration report for 2022, the auditors’ report according to the Companies Act, chapter 8, 54§ and proxy forms, will be available on the company's website (www.bts.com) from Friday, April 21st, 2023, and will be sent to shareholders upon request and who provide their address.

INFORMATION AT THE MEETING

Shareholders are entitled to certain information at the Annual General Meeting. The Board of Directors and the CEO shall, if any shareholder so requests and the Board of Directors considers that it can be done without material harm to the Company, provide information about circumstances that may affect the assessment of an item on the agenda, the financial situation of the company or subsidiaries or the company's relationship with another group company.

PROCESSING OF PERSONAL DATA

For information on how your personal data is processed see:

https://www.euroclear.com/dam/ESw/Legal/Privacy%20notice%20BOSS%20-%20final%20220324.pdf

Stockholm in April 2023

BTS Group AB (publ)

The Board of Directors

