Daxor Corporation to Exhibit at the 43rd International Society for Heart and Lung Transplant (ISHLT) Annual Meeting and Scientific Sessions

Company to Showcase Three New Research Studies Utilizing Blood Volume Analysis

Oak Ridge, TN, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daxor Corporation (Nasdaq: DXR), the global leader in blood volume measurement technology, today announces it will be attending the 43rd International Society for Heart and Lung Transplant (ISHLT) Annual Meeting and Scientific Sessions, which brings together the world’s leading experts in heart and lung transplant being held at the Colorado Convention Center, from April 19-22, in Denver, CO.

The Company will host a booth and new data will be featured highlighting the applicability of blood volume analysis (BVA) titled, “Differences in Pressure-Volume Relationship Between Obese and Non-Obese Patients with Advanced Heart Failure” (Poster #116.531), “Relationship Between Blood Volume Measures and Cardiopulmonary Exercise Testing Performance in Advanced Heart Failure” (Poster #117.532), and “Differences in Cardiopulmonary Exercise Performance Between True Anemia and Hemodilution in Patients with Advanced Heart Failure”(Poster #118.537) All posters will be presented in the Mile High Ballroom.

“The ISHLT Annual Meeting is an exciting venue to increase awareness and utilization of Daxor’s BVA-100® blood test with the members of health care delivery teams engaged in the management of patients with end stage heart or lung disease,” said Michael Feldschuh, CEO and President of Daxor Corporation. “We look forward to sharing with experts how our diagnostic provides them with 98% accurate, actionable data to individualize treatment approaches in both the inpatient and outpatient settings - improving outcomes while reducing duration and cost of care.”

The Company will be exhibiting at Booth 618.

Register for the event here: https://ishlt.org/ishlt2023

About Daxor Corporation

Daxor Corporation (Nasdaq: DXR), is the global leader in blood volume measurement technology focused on blood volume testing innovation. We developed and market the BVA-100® (Blood Volume Analyzer), the first diagnostic blood test cleared by the FDA to provide safe, accurate, objective quantification of blood volume status and composition compared to patient-specific norms. Over 60,000+ tests have been performed at leading hospital centers across the U.S., enhancing hospital performance metrics in a broad range of surgical and medical conditions, including significantly reducing mortality and readmissions in heart failure and critical care. Daxor has several ongoing multicenter trials in the areas of COVID-19 and heart failure treatment with support from the NIH and is under contract developing analyzers to improve combat casualty care with the U.S. Department of Defense. Daxor's mission is to advance healthcare by enabling optimal fluid management with blood volume analysis. Daxor’s vision is optimal blood volume for all. For more information, please visit our website at Daxor.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

