Command Alkon Leverages API-First Strategy to Empower Cloud-Based Ready Mix Dispatch Customers to Make Data-Driven Decisions

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Command Alkon , the leading software and solutions provider bringing together technology and people for the heavy building industry, is committed to amplifying APIs and integration capabilities for cloud-based Command Alkon Dispatch. Enabling data transfer across various aspects of the business delivers operational visibility to plan and make decisions fueled by data.



“We are continuously expanding our API and integration capabilities from our platform,” said Matthew Brinker, Global Product Manager at Command Alkon. “This will enable our customers to leverage their data with other systems, whether they are Command Alkon systems or not, and have information from Command Alkon Dispatch flowing to that system for production, truck tracking, or any other piece of the operation.”

Operational visibility through API integrations enables field and other personnel – sales, quality control, and management – to have real-time insight into dispatch operations. Dispatch integrates with Command Alkon solutions to share data across all aspects of your operations – from sending production requests and receiving batch weights with COMMANDbatch, to sharing ticket data with TrackIt to inform drivers, and TrackIt sharing vehicle locations and status times with Dispatch. Command Alkon Dispatch can also easily export or integrate with ERP data for invoicing, purchasing, and financials.

Command Alkon Dispatch leverages the Command Alkon Platform, which is secure, scalable, and ready for real-time, mission-critical operations.

“Being a technology company, we completely understand the importance of security, and we value our customers’ trust in us to be a steward of the data in their operations,” said Matthew. “The Command Alkon Platform sits on top of Amazon Web Services and security measures are taken to the next level through regular NIST audits and compliance verification.”

For more information, click here.

ABOUT COMMAND ALKON

Command Alkon offers technologies that automate and streamline all aspects of the heavy building materials. Command Alkon’s customer-focused suite of solutions enables you to take control of distributed, complex production and operations, while empowering teams to drive real-world impact. Command Alkon is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama and has offices in locations around the globe. For more information, visit www.commandalkon.com.

