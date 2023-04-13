Prizeout expands integration with the Jack Henry™ Vendor Integration Program

NEW YORK, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prizeout Corp (Prizeout) today announced that it has expanded its involvement with the Jack Henry™ Vendor Integration Program (VIP). Further participation in the program will provide Prizeout with access to Jack Henry’s technical resources to enable Prizeout to integrate with SilverLake System®, Core Director®, and CIF 20/20®. The Vendor Integration Program is designed to help ensure that Jack Henry’s customers can easily deploy third-party products.



Prizeout integrates with the SilverLake System, Core Director, and CIF 20/20 via jXchange™, a services-based programming interface that enables third-party vendors and banks to access the platform’s core data and business rules. The integrity of data is maintained throughout any data exchange, because access to business rules and data is managed through a service layer that governs these interactions.

Customers can use Prizeout to convert their online funds into digital gift cards to their favorite brands, many of which offer added value on top of the gift card amount. Prizeout’s marketplace is filled with over 1,000+ national and local merchants, and the average bonus shown to members is 12%, which means more purchasing power for everyday essentials like gas, groceries, and more.

Other key benefits for banks include:

More Customer Purchasing Power - the average 12% bonus shown when a member purchases a gift card helps them stretch their dollars further.

More Customer Engagement - an opportunity for banks to engage and further communicate with their customers, fostering stronger relationships.

Focus on Innovation - banks can deliver more meaningful, innovative, and relevant products to their members.

Increased Non-Interest Income - the platform allows banks to increase their non-interest income.

Support for Local Merchants - the product gives the bank a reason to engage with their business accounts, giving them more exposure and keeping money in the community.



“Banks are always looking for new opportunities to engage with customers and deliver them true value,” said David Metz, founder & CEO of Prizeout. “An integration with jXchange means that more and more bank customers will have access to Prizeout and can stretch their savings further with brands they know and love.”

Jack Henry’s VIP takes the customer out of the middle, providing vendors with direct access to Jack Henry’s technical resources and test systems. VIP inclusion is not an endorsement of the vendor’s product.

About Jack Henry™

Jack Henry™ (Nasdaq: JKHY) is a well-rounded financial technology company that strengthens connections between financial institutions and the people and businesses they serve. We are an S&P 500 company that prioritizes openness, collaboration, and user centricity – offering banks and credit unions a vibrant ecosystem of internally developed modern capabilities as well as the ability to integrate with leading fintechs. For more than 46 years, Jack Henry has provided technology solutions to enable clients to innovate faster, strategically differentiate, and successfully compete while serving the evolving needs of their accountholders. We empower approximately 8,000 clients with people-inspired innovation, personal service, and insight-driven solutions that help reduce the barriers to financial health. Additional information is available at www.jackhenry.com.

About Prizeout

Founded in 2019, Prizeout is a first-in-class ad-tech company that works within the credit union, banking, gaming, crypto, payroll & finance industries to turn withdrawals into a growth solution for e-commerce & retail businesses. Through its exclusive partnerships, Prizeout offers users unprecedented access to bonus offers on popular and emerging brand favorites while providing them with a fast, secure, and curated experience. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York City. For more information about Prizeout, please visit Prizeout .

